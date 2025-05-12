How to get Wet Crops in Grow a Garden

While planting seeds in Grow a Garden, you can harvest some mutated crops that can be sold at a higher price. One of the most common ones is the Wet Mutation. A crop with this mutation can be easily identified as it has water dripping over its body. A Wet Crop can also be sold for twice its actual price, helping you farm Sheckles (in-game currency) faster.
This article explains the best ways to increase your chances of obtaining a Wet Crop in Grow a Garden.
How to get Wet Crops fast in Grow a Garden
In this Roblox title, you can get a Wet Crop when it rains on the server. During this weather, your chances of having this mutation increase significantly, probably by around 40%-50%. The only tough thing is that it does not rain frequently. Hence, you must wait for 15-20 minutes, sometimes even longer, before it rains.
The rainy weather lasts only five minutes, so you have very little time to plant your favorite crops. To increase your chances of getting the Wet Mutation, we recommend holding your favorite seeds in the inventory. Once it begins to rain, you can plant seeds in bulk, so the chances of getting a Wet Crop. Also, make sure to collect existing crops so new ones can grow with a possible Wet Mutation on them.
To boost your chances even further, we recommend harvesting fruits that grow quickly. For example, Corn, Tomatoes, Blueberries, Apples, etc, are a few crops that grow fast. Your chances of obtaining a Wet Crop are higher if you harvest frequently and allow new crops to grow.
Also check: All Pets in Grow a Garden
Other mutations in Grow a Garden
The following are a few other mutations you can get for your crops in this game.
Gold Mutation
The chances of obtaining a Gold Crop are very low (1%) in this game. A crop with this mutation can be sold for 20 times its actual price.
Shocked Mutation
You can get the Shocked Mutation only during Thunderstorms, which occur rarely on the server. A crop with this mutation can be sold for 50 times its price.
Rainbow Mutation
There's only a 0.1% chance you will get a Rainbow Mutation. A crop with this mutation can be sold for 50 times its original selling value.
Big (Overgrown) Mutation
You can get this Mutation using Gears like Basic, Godly, and Master Sprinklers. All of these items are available for purchase at the Gear Shop. This mutation only makes the crop appear big and has no monetary benefit.
FAQs
When does it rain in Grow a Garden?
It may take around 15-20 minutes or more to rain on a server in this experience.
How do I get the Wet Mutation in Grow a Garden?
You can get a Wet Mutation on a crop only when it rains.
What does the Wet Mutation do in Grow a Garden?
A Wet Mutation increases the selling price of a crop by 2x.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024