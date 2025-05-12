How to get Wet Crops in Grow a Garden

While planting seeds in Grow a Garden, you can harvest some mutated crops that can be sold at a higher price. One of the most common ones is the Wet Mutation. A crop with this mutation can be easily identified as it has water dripping over its body. A Wet Crop can also be sold for twice its actual price, helping you farm Sheckles (in-game currency) faster.

Ad

This article explains the best ways to increase your chances of obtaining a Wet Crop in Grow a Garden.

How to get Wet Crops fast in Grow a Garden

A Wet Tomato (Image via Roblox | YouTube@ItzVexo)

In this Roblox title, you can get a Wet Crop when it rains on the server. During this weather, your chances of having this mutation increase significantly, probably by around 40%-50%. The only tough thing is that it does not rain frequently. Hence, you must wait for 15-20 minutes, sometimes even longer, before it rains.

Ad

Trending

The rainy weather lasts only five minutes, so you have very little time to plant your favorite crops. To increase your chances of getting the Wet Mutation, we recommend holding your favorite seeds in the inventory. Once it begins to rain, you can plant seeds in bulk, so the chances of getting a Wet Crop. Also, make sure to collect existing crops so new ones can grow with a possible Wet Mutation on them.

Ad

A Wet Apple (Image via Roblox | YouTube@ItzVexo)

To boost your chances even further, we recommend harvesting fruits that grow quickly. For example, Corn, Tomatoes, Blueberries, Apples, etc, are a few crops that grow fast. Your chances of obtaining a Wet Crop are higher if you harvest frequently and allow new crops to grow.

Ad

Also check: All Pets in Grow a Garden

Other mutations in Grow a Garden

The following are a few other mutations you can get for your crops in this game.

Gold Mutation

The chances of obtaining a Gold Crop are very low (1%) in this game. A crop with this mutation can be sold for 20 times its actual price.

Shocked Mutation

You can get the Shocked Mutation only during Thunderstorms, which occur rarely on the server. A crop with this mutation can be sold for 50 times its price.

Ad

Rainbow Mutation

There's only a 0.1% chance you will get a Rainbow Mutation. A crop with this mutation can be sold for 50 times its original selling value.

Big (Overgrown) Mutation

You can get this Mutation using Gears like Basic, Godly, and Master Sprinklers. All of these items are available for purchase at the Gear Shop. This mutation only makes the crop appear big and has no monetary benefit.

FAQs

When does it rain in Grow a Garden?

Ad

It may take around 15-20 minutes or more to rain on a server in this experience.

How do I get the Wet Mutation in Grow a Garden?

You can get a Wet Mutation on a crop only when it rains.

What does the Wet Mutation do in Grow a Garden?

A Wet Mutation increases the selling price of a crop by 2x.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024