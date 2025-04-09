How to get Yomo v2 in Ghoul://Re

Yomo in Ghoul://Re is one of the legendary Kagunes that can help you take down your foes with sheer power. It is a huge claw that channelizes your inner Ghoul energy and converts it into a destructive force that can cause major damage. Like most Kagunes, this one has an evolution called Yomo v2, which allows you to enjoy its full potential. Consider Yomo v2 as an upgraded version of the base Kagune with enhanced moves and damage output.

To evolve any Kagune, you will need to fulfill certain conditions in this Roblox experience. This includes collecting RC, consuming Fragments, and so on. Since Yomo is a legendary Kagune, evolving it into Yomo v2 in Ghoul://Re will be relatively tough.

With that in mind, here's a guide that explains everything about evolving this Kagune.

How to evolve Yomo into Yomo v2 in Ghoul://Re

As mentioned earlier, you will have to fulfill certain conditions to evolve Yomo into Yomo v2 in this Roblox title. To make things easier for you, we have mentioned all the conditions below.

Increase your RC

To evolve any Kagune, you must increase your RC count to a certain amount in the title. The amount of RC you need to collect depends on the rarity of your Kagune. The rarer the Kagune, the more amount of RC you will have to collect. In this case, as Yomo belongs to the legendary rarity, you will have to collect between 200k to 350k RC, or more.

Doctor Mimir G. Mado at the Hospital (Image via Roblox)

You can check your current RC by visiting an NPC called Doctor Mimir G. Mado in the Hospital. You can also increase your RC by knocking down enemies and devouring them. To do so, cause damage to the enemy, knock them down, and press the CTRL + B button to devour and collect RC.

Master your Kagune

Mastering your Kagune is the most important prerequisite for evolving them. You must earn a B+ rating or higher to be eligible to evolve Yomo into Yomo v2. To increase the ratings, equip the Kagune and complete missions or events. You can also defeat mobs, bosses, and so on. To check your current rating, speak with Hanazuki in the Anteiku Cafe.

Consume Fragments

After doing the above, make sure you consume the necessary Fragments. This includes Rinkaku, Bikaku, Koukaku, and Ukaku Fragments. You can acquire them by finishing missions and beating Raid bosses. A general thing to remember is that Refined Fragments won't work while evolving Yomo.

For better results, it is recommended that you also consume a Kagune Sac, which can be obtained by defeating bosses and looting their drops.

Devour another Ghoul with 1/3 of your RC

Lastly, you will have to devour a fellow Ghoul who has 1/3 of your current RC. It can be anyone, like a boss or another player on your server.

Once you have finished the above-mentioned tasks, you will obtain the Yomo v2.

All Yomo v2 moves in Ghoul://Re

The Thunder Claw NPC (Image via Roblox)

You will unlock the following moves after unlocking Yomo v2 in this experience.

Critical move : Allows the user to perform a quick dash and charge on the opponent with two strong strikes.

: Allows the user to perform a quick dash and charge on the opponent with two strong strikes. Thunder Clap : Allows the user to use their Kagune and unleash a strong energy surge toward the opponent.

: Allows the user to use their Kagune and unleash a strong energy surge toward the opponent. Thunder Cloa k: Allows the user to cover themselves in electricity and shoot a massive projectile at the opponent, knocking them away.

k: Allows the user to cover themselves in electricity and shoot a massive projectile at the opponent, knocking them away. Thunder Cla w: Allows the user to impale their hands in the target's chest, lift them up, and slam them on the ground with force.

w: Allows the user to impale their hands in the target's chest, lift them up, and slam them on the ground with force. Thunder Claw variant : Allows the user to coat themselves in electric energy and buff their regular strikes.

: Allows the user to coat themselves in electric energy and buff their regular strikes. Thunder Cloak variant: Allows the user to leap in the air and throw a massive energy blast at the opponent, causing massive damage.

FAQs

How do I check my RC in Ghoul://Re?

You can check your RC by interacting with an NPC called Doctor Mimir G. Mado at the hospital.

How do I earn more RC in Ghoul://Re?

You can earn more RC by devouring enemies and real-time players on the server.

What is the best Kagune in Ghoul://Re?

Takizawa is one of the best Kagunes to acquire in this experience.

