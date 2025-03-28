How to get Yukimura v2 in Ghoul://Re

Yukimura in Ghoul://Re is one of the most used Quinques due to its common rarity. In CCG's battle against the Ghouls, most humans use this weapon to take down their enemies. However, to unleash its full potential, you can evolve it and acquire Yukimura v2. It is the better and upgraded version of the base Quinque that offers you a more powerful moveset than before.

Ad

This guide will help you get the Yukimura v2 in Ghoul://Re.

How to evolve Yukimura into Yukimura v2 in Ghoul://Re

The Crafting Bench in CCG headquarters (Image via Roblox | YouTube@ItzVexo)

In this Roblox title, you can get Yukimura v2 by using the Crafting Bench. You can find it inside one of the lab rooms in the CCG base. Once you have found the Crafting Bench, you can use the following materials to upgrade Yukimura to Yukimura v2:

Ad

Trending

x15 Kagune Sac : Find this item by defeating bosses and looting the chest that they drop.

: Find this item by and looting the chest that they drop. x35 Koukaku Fragment : Dropped by mission bosses and Raid bosses.

: Dropped by mission bosses and Raid bosses. x10 Rinkaku Fragment : Dropped by mission bosses and Raid bosses.

: Dropped by mission bosses and Raid bosses. x1 Refined Koukaku Fragment : Dropped by mission bosses and Raid bosses.

: Dropped by mission bosses and Raid bosses. x35 Bronze : Obtained by defeating mobs or other players on the server.

: Obtained by defeating mobs or other players on the server. x5 Kakuja Fragment: Can only be obtained via crafting. Use x5 Bikaku Fragment, x5 Ukaku Fragment, x5 Koukaku Fragment, and x5 Rinkaku Fragment to craft it.

Ad

By using the above crafting materials, you can easily get Yukimura v2.

All Yukimura v2 moves in Ghoul://Re

The Faultless move (Image via Roblox)

After evolving the Yukimura Quinque, you can use the following moves on the battlefield:

Ad

Critical move: Allows the user to step forward and slash the opponent, followed by an uppercut to knock them away.

Allows the user to step forward and slash the opponent, followed by an uppercut to knock them away. Piercing: Allows the user to dash at the speed of light, slash the opponent in front, and then reappear behind them.

Allows the user to dash at the speed of light, slash the opponent in front, and then reappear behind them. Faultless: Allows the user to dash toward the opponent and perform quick slashes on the opponent, dealing massive damage.

Allows the user to dash toward the opponent and perform quick slashes on the opponent, dealing massive damage. Dancing: Allows the user to step forward and perform multiple 360 spinning slashes on the opponent. The final hit with the sword will knock away the opponent, causing some additional damage.

Ad

Also check: Ghoul://Re codes

Other Quinques with evolution

Apart from Yukimura, the Doujima, Nutcracker, and Scorpion Quinques have a v2 in this game. To evolve them, you can use the following crafting materials on the Crafting Bench:

Nutcracker v2 crafting materials

x5 Deformed Kakuhou: Obtained from the Noro raid boss.

x2 One Eyed Fragment: Obtained from the Eto raid boss.

x10 Kakuja Fragment: Can be crafted using 5 Bikaku Fragments, 5 Ukaku Fragments, 5 Koukaku Fragments, and 5 Rinkaku Fragments.

x5 Refined Bikaku Fragment: Obtained from loot boxes.

x15 Bikaku Fragment: Obtained from loot boxes.

x25 Rinkaku Fragment: Obtained from loot boxes.

x25 Kagune Sac: Obtained from loot boxes.

x10 Steel: Obtained from loot boxes.

x25 Molded Steel: Obtained from loot boxes.

Ad

Doujima crafting materials

x5 Kakuja Fragment: Can be crafted using 5 Bikaku Fragments, 5 Ukaku Fragments, 5 Koukaku Fragments, and 5 Rinkaku Fragments.

x1 Refined Bikaku Fragment: Obtained from loot boxes.

x15 Bikaku Fragment: Obtained from loot boxes.

x15 Kagune Sac: Obtained from loot boxes.

x10 Steel: Obtained from loot boxes.

x25 Bronze: Obtained from loot boxes.

Scorpion crafting materials

x5 Kakuja Fragment: Can be crafted using 5 Bikaku Fragments, 5 Ukaku Fragments, 5 Koukaku Fragments, and 5 Rinkaku Fragments.

x2 Refined Bikaku Fragment: Obtained from loot boxes.

x20 Bikaku Fragment: Obtained from loot boxes.

x15 Kagune Sac: Obtained from loot boxes.

x10 Steel: Obtained from loot boxes.

x25 Bronze: Obtained from loot boxes.

Ad

FAQs

How to get Kagune Sac in Ghoul://Re?

The Kagune Sac is obtained by defeating mission bosses and looting their drops.

Where is the Crafting Bench in Ghoul://Re?

The Crafting Bench is located inside the lab on the second floor or CCG base.

How to get a Kakuja Fragment in Ghoul://Re?

You can get a Kakuja Fragment by using x5 Bikaku Fragment, x5 Ukaku Fragment, x5 Koukaku Fragment, and x5 Rinkaku Fragment at the Crafting Bench.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024