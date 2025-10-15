How to increase strength in Lasso Animals

In Lasso Animals, strength is a crucial stat as it determines the kind and rarity of animals that you can capture with your lasso. New players begin with a low strength value that restricts them to capturing animals like chicken, pig, and ostrich. As they collect more Wheat from these critters, they get sufficient currency for buying a better lasso and increasing their strength.

In this guide, you'll learn how to improve your strength stat and capture rarer creatures in Roblox Lasso Animals.

How to get more strength in Lasso Animals

Increase your strength to capture rarer animals (Image via Roblox)

Your strength in this game is affected by your lasso. At the beginning, you're given the Classic Lasso, which has 2 strength and 10 length. With such low stats, it is only possible to capture a few animals during the early game.

To increase your strength and thereby your ability to catch more animals, buy better lassos from the shop. Such items can be bought from the Lassos Shop, which is always located at the end of your farm. It is managed by NPC Samuel.

Follow these instructions to buy a lasso from the shop:

Turn back after spawning in the game.

Interact with the Samuel NPC by pressing the E key on PC.

Check the stats of each lasso in the shop menu.

Press the Buy button tied to any lasso.

The purchased lasso will automatically replace your equipped, weaker lasso.

As of this writing, there are Robux-exclusive lassos. The sole way to get these items is by interacting with Samuel.

All lassoes and their stats in Lasso Animals

The Lassos Shop (Image via Roblox)

Each lasso has strength and length stats. While strength dictates what animals can be caught, the length affects the reach of the rope in Lasso Animals. A higher length is useful because it makes it easier for you to intercept a player who is taking an Epic, Legendary, or other high-rarity animal to their farm.

There are a total of 11 lassos in this Roblox experience. Some are readily available for purchase, while others have requirements related to a player's rebirths. You can learn all about them below.

Lasso Cost Strength Length Requirements Classic Lasso N.A. 2 10 None Strong Lasso 500 Wheat 4 7 None Long Lasso 2000 Wheat 6 13 None Silver Lasso 10,000 Wheat 8 14 None Gold Lasso 50,000 Wheat 10 14 None Big Lasso 200,000 Wheat 12 16 None Rainbow Lasso 500,000 Wheat 15 16 None Electric Lasso 1,000,000 Wheat 18 19 1 Rebirth Fire Lasso 3,000,000 Wheat 22 20 2 Rebirths Crystal Lasso 7,500,000 Wheat 26 21 3 Rebirths Galactic Lasso 15,000,000 Wheat 32 22 4 Rebirths

After lassoing animals, make sure to escort them to your farm as quickly as possible. The captured critters can break out if you spend too much time or get interrupted by a rival player.

FAQs on Lasso Animals

Which lasso has the best strength stat?

The Galactic Lasso has the highest strength (32).

How do I get Wheat?

Wheat is generated by animals on your farm, and you can collect the currency by approaching them.

Is it possible to upgrade a lasso?

Currently, you cannot upgrade a lasso, but buy better ones from the shop.

