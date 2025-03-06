How to join Akatsuki in Ninja Time

Joining the Akatsuki in Ninja Time requires you to pass through several hoops in the mid-game period. For those unaware, it is a secret and perhaps the most evil organization in the Naruto universe. While being a part of this organization may hurt your Shinobi honor, joining it comes with certain benefits.

To become a part of the Akatsuki, you must find their hideout before completing certain quests. Due to their infamous reputation, they are usually somewhere away from the village. This guide explains how to find the hideout and join the Akatsuki in this experience.

Steps to join the Akatsuki in Ninja Time

To join the Akatsuki in this Roblox title, you must be on level 80 or above. After reaching this milestone, follow the steps below to get the job done.

Talk to Ishikage

Find Ishikage in the Leaf Village (Image via Roblox // YouTube@ItzVexo)

Upon reaching level 80, go to the Leaf Village and talk to Ishikage.

From his dialogue box, select "Secret Elite Mission" (level 80).

Then, select the Renegate option to start your journey to becoming a part of the Akatsuki.

Remember, do not select "Secret Anbu," as this is the option to join the Anbu organization.

Collect 18 Chi Essences

After starting the Secret Elite Mission, your next step is to collect 18 Chi Essences. By gathering this resource, you will acquire an item called Talisman that is required to open the gates of the Akatsuki hideout. To collect Chi Essence, defeat any boss. This resource is dropped by enemy bosses once they are defeated.

Talk to God and obtain the Talisman (Image via Roblox // YouTube@Detective MOGY)

Once you manage to accumulate 18 Chi Essence, find and interact with an NPC called God. He is located behind the huge wall next to the arena. Offering God 18 Chi Essences will unlock the Talisman for you.

Go to the Akatsuki hideout

The Akatsuki hideout (Image via Roblox // YouTube@ ItzVexo)

The Akatsuki hideout is located away from the main village area. To find it, follow the river stream outside the Konoha gate until you reach a waterfall. From here, head straight and you will find a red gate. Then, interact with the white sign board next to the gate by using the Talisman. Doing this will open the gate to the Akatsuki hideout.

Follow the passage to find the Ankokuji (Akatsuki) leader inside. Interact with him and complete his quest of gathering 100 Chi Essences to become a part of his organization.

After officially joining the Akatsuki, you will be rewarded with an Ankokuji Cloak. Wearing this piece of equipment will increase your Chackra and Vitality by +10%.

FAQs

How do I get Chi Essence in Ninja Time?

Chi Essence is a possible drop you can acquire after defeating enemy bosses in this experience.

Where is the Akatsuki hideout in Ninja Time?

You can find the Akatsuki hideout by following the river outside the Konoha gate. It is located ahead of the waterfall that appears down the river stream.

What does the Ankokuji Cloak do in Ninja Time?

The Ankokuji Cloak increases your Vitality and Chackra by +10%.

