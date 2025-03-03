Ninja Time Elements tier list

While competing against the various threats in Ninja Time, you will face some enemies far stronger than you. Dealing with them requires you to build your character wisely by picking up the right Elements in the beginning. However, it can be a difficult task, as the game offers multiple options to choose from when selecting your ideal Element.

Ad

Below is our Elements tier list in Ninja Time, ranking each option from best to worst. You can refer to it and learn which is the current best Element to get in this experience.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Tier list of Elements in Ninja Time

All Elements in Ninja Time (Image via Roblox)

The following tier list has all the Elements ranked in different tiers, starting from the S tier (best) to the C tier (worst). The ones mentioned in the S tier are ideal and can be picked without thinking twice. However, as the tier list goes down, you will find relatively weaker Elements that aren't usually recommended if you have the ones in the S tier.

Ad

Trending

Tier Elements S Ice A Wind, Fire B Earth, Lightning C Water

Ad

As you can see in the above tier list, Ice is currently the best Element to acquire in this Roblox title. Although there's only a 5% chance of obtaining it, the effort is worth it. The Ice Element gives you access to passives and skills that have high damage output. Some of the abilities can also stun or freeze enemies, so you can strike them by taking advantage of their vulnerability. For both PvE and PvP battles, the Ice Element is the best pick.

Ad

If you prefer combat without taking much damage, the Wind Element can do wonders. It allows the user to attack from a range, making it easier to farm mobs for XP. Additionally, Wind Element makes your movement swift, allowing you to move quickly and avoid incoming damage.

On the other hand, the Fire Element just focuses on dealing damage to the opponent. Its skill tree consists of moves with high damage output that also inflict burn damage, causing your opponent to lose health over time.

Ad

Also check: Ninja Time Clans tier list

If you are the type of player who prefers going into battle with a mixed approach, then the Earth Element has got you covered. It allows you to deal big AoE damage, so you can take out multiple enemies at once. Moreover, this Element also has some healing abilities that help to keep going for long in the battle. The only thing that drags down the Earth Element to the B tier is that all of its abilities are difficult to learn. Otherwise, it would have been a great Element to pick for your journey.

Ad

The Lightning Element emphasizes providing high damage output. It is decent for the early game stages, however, other Elements like the Wind and Fire are still considered better than it.

At the bottom of our Elements tier list, you will find the Water Element. We have put it in the C tier because it doesn't do great damage, making it less useful compared to other Elements. Additionally, Water doesn't have a stun effect, so it is rather okay to avoid this Element.

Ad

Also check: Ninja Time Family guide

FAQs

What is the best Element in Ninja Time?

Currently, Ice is the best Element to get in this experience.

What are the chances of obtaining the Ice Element in Ninja Time?

There is only a 5% chance that you will roll the Ice Element.

How do I change my Element in Ninja Time?

You can reroll for another Element by using spins in the Spin menu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024