How to join Ghoul://Re official Trello/Discord

Ghoul://Re is one of the most recent additions to Roblox's roster of anime-themed titles. This experience draws inspiration from the popular anime/manga, Tokyo Ghoul. As you can see in the game itself, you must join forces with either the Ghouls or the CCG association. You can then take on challenges to rank further and top the leaderboard.

Figuring out how to play this game would be overwhelming for someone unaware of the anime. Thankfully, though, sources like the official Discord server and Trello board are available so that new players can learn more about the game. This guide will explain how to join the official Trello board and Discord server of Ghoul://Re.

How to join the official Ghoul://Re Discord and Trello

Official Discord Server and Trello Board are two of the best sources of information (Image via Roblox)

Joining this Roblox title's official Discord server or Trello board is not a big deal. However, accessing the correct sources created by the developers is important. Since many fake servers and Trello boards exist, your chances of getting misled are higher.

To help you avoid that, we have provided the links to the official Discord Server and Trello below.

Being a part of the game's official Discord server has its benefits. For starters, you can be a part of an active community that specifically plays this game. This will allow you to share your insights and gain knowledge from them. You can find many like-minded players under one roof. Besides that, the developers post everything related to the game on that server, be it an upcoming update or patch notes.

The official Trello board, on the other hand, is the powerhouse of knowledge from where you can learn about unfamiliar in-game mechanics. For example, you can learn about the CCGs, Ghouls, Quinques, Kagunes, skill trees, bosses, etc. One great thing about accessing Trello is that it does not require you to create an account. You can open it on your browser like a normal web page.

On top of everything, the Trello board is a very organized web page, so you won't have trouble finding any information. You can navigate and click on the card of your choice to learn about the information it carries.

FAQs

Does Ghoul://Re have an official Wiki page?

Sadly, this experience does not have an official Wiki page.

Do the developers of Ghoul://Re have an official X account?

No, the developers do not have an X account.

Is the Trello board for Ghoul://Re official?

Yes, the Trello board is official, as it features information given by the developers of this title.

