How to join Hunters Discord

Anime-themed titles like Hunters typically have an official Discord server and Trello board for players to access. Both channels serve as an excellent source of information through which you can learn about the game in detail. While there is no official Trello available for this game yet, you can join Discord to stay in the loop with the developers.

Ad

We have provided the links to the official Discord server below. You can check it out and bolster your progress in this Roblox title.

How to join official Hunters Discord

Discord and Trello are two of the best sources of information (Image via Roblox)

As previously mentioned, this Roblox title does not have a Trello board yet. However, for your convenience, we have added the link to the official Discord server below.

Ad

Trending

- Official Discord server link

By clicking on the above link, you can access the invitation page of this game's official Discord server. All you need is an active Discord account to do this task. After accepting their invitation, you must verify your account by entering the "Verification" channel.

Verification requires you to create a Bloxlink account and link it with your Roblox profile. By clicking on the verify button in the said channel, Discord will authorize the linking of your Bloxlink and Roblox accounts. If you have done it right, you will gain access to all the other channels on the server.

Ad

The official Discord server features important channels like Announcements, Sneak Peaks, Updates, etc. You can access it to learn about the game's latest and upcoming features. Furthermore, the Discord server has a general channel for texting. You can communicate and share insights with other players.

Also check: Arise Crossover codes

Other important links for Hunters

We have shared the links to other important sources related to this game.

Ad

Official game link: Access this link to visit the Roblox page of this game.

Official X account link: Access this link to visit the X (formerly Twitter) account of the developers.

Official Roblox group link: Access this link to be a part of the Roblox community of this game.

Check out our Hunters codes article if you fancy collecting rewards. It has all the active codes along with a concrete redemption guide so you can easily claim the rewards.

Ad

FAQs

Is there a Trello available for Hunters?

Currently, there is no Trello available for this experience.

Is there an official Wiki page for Hunters?

No, there is no official Wiki page for this game as of writing.

Are there any active codes for Hunters?

Yes, there are codes you can redeem to claim freebies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024