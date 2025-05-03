How to join the official Beaks Discord/Trello

Beaks is a relatively new Roblox experience that allows you to play as a hunter and explore a wide area in search of prey. Since the game is still new, players might run into various issues or struggle to understand certain aspects.
You are recommended to join the game's official Discord server or look for the Trello page to get accurate information and connect with other players. This article will help you accomplish both.
Links to the official Beaks Discord and Trello, and how to join them
Joining the game's official Discord server will not only let you interact with other players but also talk to the developer and get the latest information about events and other happenings. Below, we have the complete set of instructions to join the Discord server of the game.
How to join the Discord server
Before moving forward, ensure that you have registered on Discord and have an account on the platform. Next, you can click on this link to be redirected to the official Discord server of the game. You can also head over to the game's Roblox page and scroll down until you see the Discord icon.
Next, you will find yourself on the invite window, where you will gain access to the server if there is free space. If it says server full, we recommend waiting and trying for some time. Generally, someone leaves the server and leaves an empty seat.
Now, as stated, Discord is one of the best places to interact with other players and share feedback. The Updates channel shares the complete patch notes of the latest additions, and the Events channel keeps you up to date with what's happening in-game. One can also share bug reports on the server to help the developer further polish Beaks and make it glitch-free.
Where to find the game's official Trello page
Trello is the best place for players who wish to gather in-depth information about the game. This includes crucial guides, the complete weapons list, detailed information about the map, and more. Note that you cannot "join" the Trello board.
However, you can click on this link to reach the official Beaks Trello board and check out all the details.
FAQs about Beaks
Can anyone join the official Discord of Beaks?
Yes, anyone can join the Discord server of the game.
Is the official Beaks Trello board view-only?
Yes, the board is view-only for players.
Can you find out about upcoming Beaks events on Discord?
Yes, you will find all such information on Discord.
