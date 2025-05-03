How to join the official Beaks Discord/Trello

Beaks is a relatively new Roblox experience that allows you to play as a hunter and explore a wide area in search of prey. Since the game is still new, players might run into various issues or struggle to understand certain aspects.

Ad

You are recommended to join the game's official Discord server or look for the Trello page to get accurate information and connect with other players. This article will help you accomplish both.

Links to the official Beaks Discord and Trello, and how to join them

Click on the invite link to join the Discord server (Image via Discord)

Joining the game's official Discord server will not only let you interact with other players but also talk to the developer and get the latest information about events and other happenings. Below, we have the complete set of instructions to join the Discord server of the game.

Ad

Trending

How to join the Discord server

Before moving forward, ensure that you have registered on Discord and have an account on the platform. Next, you can click on this link to be redirected to the official Discord server of the game. You can also head over to the game's Roblox page and scroll down until you see the Discord icon.

You can also click on this icon to reach Discord (Image via Roblox)

Next, you will find yourself on the invite window, where you will gain access to the server if there is free space. If it says server full, we recommend waiting and trying for some time. Generally, someone leaves the server and leaves an empty seat.

Ad

You can interact with others in different channels (Image via Discord)

Now, as stated, Discord is one of the best places to interact with other players and share feedback. The Updates channel shares the complete patch notes of the latest additions, and the Events channel keeps you up to date with what's happening in-game. One can also share bug reports on the server to help the developer further polish Beaks and make it glitch-free.

Ad

Also check: All active Beaks codes

Where to find the game's official Trello page

The Trello board is view-only (Image via Trello)

Trello is the best place for players who wish to gather in-depth information about the game. This includes crucial guides, the complete weapons list, detailed information about the map, and more. Note that you cannot "join" the Trello board.

Ad

However, you can click on this link to reach the official Beaks Trello board and check out all the details.

Also check: How to upgrade Charged Blade in Arise Crossover

FAQs about Beaks

Can anyone join the official Discord of Beaks?

Yes, anyone can join the Discord server of the game.

Is the official Beaks Trello board view-only?

Yes, the board is view-only for players.

Can you find out about upcoming Beaks events on Discord?

Yes, you will find all such information on Discord.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024