How to join Rune Slayer official Trello/Discord? Detailed steps explained

Rune Slayer is a popular open-world role-playing Roblox experience that throws players into its vast map to fend for themselves and earn XP. While this keeps you free from a linear storyline, it can be quite intimidating for new players to explore the world and raise their levels efficiently. This is where the game's Discord community comes into play.

The community helps you befriend other players on the platform and seek their guidance and help. This article provides the link to the game's Discord and Trello to help you with your endeavor.

How to join Rune Slayer's official Discord channel

You can click on the icon to join the game's Discord (Image via Roblox)

To join the game's official Discord sever, you can follow two steps. First, click on this link to be redirected to Discord, and then join the community after completing the verification. Otherwise, you can head over to the game's Roblox page, scroll down, and click on the Discord icon to be redirected to the app.

If there is still space on the server, the invitation will work and you will gain access to the channel. Once inside, click on Verification and complete all the steps. This will give you access to all the server features.

You can access various channels for detailed information (Image via Discord)

Discord is the best place to keep tabs on the game. You can not only interact with other players but also get information about upcoming and past updates (on the updates channel). The developer also shares the update notes with the community on this server. Additionally, you can check out the General channel, where players can communicate with each other and share information.

How to check out Rune Slayer's Trello [Unofficial]

This is an unofficial Trello board of the game (Image via Trello)

Trello is another amazing place to check out everything happening with the game. Unlike Discord, the admins share the in-depth details of the game on their Trello boards. This includes the characters, classes, gameplay mechanics, and much more. Unfortunately, the game does not have an official Trello board at the moment.

Rune Slayer, however, has an unofficial Trello board where you can check out all these details. The admins seem to be careful about posting correct data on the board so that there is no misinformation.

Note that you can only view the board and its information. To edit the data, you must be invited to become one of the admins. However, there is no need to do so if you're only after in-depth information about the game. We will update the link once the developers create an official Trello board of the game.

FAQs about Rune Slayer

Does Rune Slayer have an official Discord server?

Yes, the game has an official Discord server.

Can you check Rune Slayer's update logs on Discord?

Yes, the developer shares the update logs on the Update channel.

Can anyone join the Rune Slayer Discord channel?

Yes, as long as you have the invite link and haven't been banned, you can join the game's Discord server.

