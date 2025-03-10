How long does a Nuke last in Fisch?

The Fisch Forsaken Shores update added various new things to the game, including a Nuke. This dangerous and useful, but extremely hard to obtain item lets you detonate it to trigger a short event where you can catch fish with a specific mutation in the blast radius. However, the Nuke's effect lasts for only 30 minutes.

This article will provide more details about the Nuke, where to find it, and what effect it has on the fish in the blast area. So, stick around till the end.

All the crucial details about the Nukes in Fisch

You must fish in different areas to increase your chance of getting a Nuke (Image via Roblox)

As stated, finding and getting a Nuke in Fisch is extremely hard. It requires a lot of grind and time before you can add it to your inventory. Numerous players haven't been able to reel it in despite reaching the maximum level in the game. This goes to show the item's rarity.

Unfortunately, the Nukes don't have a specific spawn location. You might be able to find one in the vast ocean or in a little pond somewhere on Forsaken Shores. On top of that, there is also no specific time, season, or weather to find it either. All of these add to the difficulty of catching this item when fishing.

Since the Nuke's spawn is also not affected by luck-boosting items, it doesn't matter which fishing rod you deploy to search for it. The best thing you can do is to keep fishing in different areas of the game. This will help you complete your bestiary while you devote yourself to finding this ultra-rare item.

What to do once you catch a Nuke in Fisch

The Nuke's effect lasts for 30 minutes (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Finding the Nuke is not enough. Once you reel it in, you must complete a minigame to add it to your inventory. Failing to do so will instantly detonate the bomb and cast its effect in the area. All you need to do is balance the item on the scale using the Q and E buttons. If you succeed in doing so, you can add the Nuke to your inventory and detonate it whenever and wherever you want.

Once you detonate the Nuke or it detonates on its own, it will create a circular area where you have a chance to catch fish with the Nuclear Mutation. These fish sell for x4 their original value, which will help you generate a good amount of money.

Since luck doesn't affect the Nuke's spawn, you can instead focus on using a rod that offers good Lure Speed and Resilience. This will help you reel in the item quickly.

FAQs about Nukes in Fisch

Do Nukes have a spawn location in Fisch?

No, Nukes don't have any fixed spawn location.

How do you increase your chances to catch a Nuke in Fisch?

You cannot increase your chances to catch this item. Luck-boosting items don't have any effect on their spawn as well.

Does Nuke give a special mutation in Fisch?

Yes, fishing in the Nuke's blast zone gives the fish the Nuclear Mutation.

