Grow a Garden's latest Cooking Update features a ton of recipes to craft and exchange for goodies. The includes Soup, one of the easier dishes to make. This is because combining most ingredients creates a soup. So, this way, players can farm the Chef easily to get rewards from his random loot pool.

This guide includes everything to know about making Soup in Grow a Garden following the latest Cooking Update. Read on to know more.

How to make Soup in Grow a Garden

Throw everything into the pot and wait (Image via Roblox)

Soup is one of the recipes in the game where you can essentially combine anything to get the desired result. The recipe generally calls for ingredients not used in other particular recipes, so you can simply use your back-up crops here. Now, there can be several possible combinations of Soup in the game. Here are a handful of recipes we've found:

1x Carrot

1x Sugar Apple + 1x Pepper

1x Sugar Apple + 1x Watermelon

1x Cacao + 1x Corn\

To get started, you must gather the required ingredients and bring them to the cooking pot at the center of the map. Select an ingredient from the bag or quick-select bar, approach the pot, and put it in. Once all crops have been added, press the green button on the front of the pot to initiate the cooking process.

Depending on the ingredients used, this will result in a soup of varying rarities. Additionally, the time to cook may vary, but Soup generally takes about five minutes to prepare. Once done, it can be handed over to the Chef standing nearby by selecting option #4 "Try this food I cooked up".

Depending on the size and rarity of the food given to him, he will offer rewards based on that tier as per his table. The chances of getting rarer rewards increase if the food in question is something the Chef is craving at that moment. Note that his needs change every hour or so.

Here are all the possible rewards:

Common:

Sheckels

Mutation Spray Burnt

Watering Can (x5)

Fork Fence

Uncommon:

Food Crate

Reclaimer

Corn (x3)

Rare:

Gourmet Seed Pack

Artichoke

Advanced Sprinkler

Legendary:

Small Toy (x2)

Gourmet Egg

Mutation Spray HoneyGlazed (x2)

Mythical:

Pretzel Cart

Gourmet Seed Pack (x2)

Medium Toy

Divine:

Mochi Mouse

Mutation Spray Fried (x3)

Food Crate (x2)

Pet Shard Fried

Prismatic:

Taco Fern

Gourmet Egg (x3)

Gourmet Seed Pack (x4)

Pancake Stack

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

