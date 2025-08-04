Grow a Garden's latest Cooking Update features a ton of recipes to craft and exchange for goodies. The includes Soup, one of the easier dishes to make. This is because combining most ingredients creates a soup. So, this way, players can farm the Chef easily to get rewards from his random loot pool.
This guide includes everything to know about making Soup in Grow a Garden following the latest Cooking Update. Read on to know more.
How to make Soup in Grow a Garden
Soup is one of the recipes in the game where you can essentially combine anything to get the desired result. The recipe generally calls for ingredients not used in other particular recipes, so you can simply use your back-up crops here. Now, there can be several possible combinations of Soup in the game. Here are a handful of recipes we've found:
- 1x Carrot
- 1x Sugar Apple + 1x Pepper
- 1x Sugar Apple + 1x Watermelon
- 1x Cacao + 1x Corn\
To get started, you must gather the required ingredients and bring them to the cooking pot at the center of the map. Select an ingredient from the bag or quick-select bar, approach the pot, and put it in. Once all crops have been added, press the green button on the front of the pot to initiate the cooking process.
Depending on the ingredients used, this will result in a soup of varying rarities. Additionally, the time to cook may vary, but Soup generally takes about five minutes to prepare. Once done, it can be handed over to the Chef standing nearby by selecting option #4 "Try this food I cooked up".
Depending on the size and rarity of the food given to him, he will offer rewards based on that tier as per his table. The chances of getting rarer rewards increase if the food in question is something the Chef is craving at that moment. Note that his needs change every hour or so.
Here are all the possible rewards:
Common:
- Sheckels
- Mutation Spray Burnt
- Watering Can (x5)
- Fork Fence
Uncommon:
- Food Crate
- Reclaimer
- Corn (x3)
Rare:
- Gourmet Seed Pack
- Artichoke
- Advanced Sprinkler
Legendary:
- Small Toy (x2)
- Gourmet Egg
- Mutation Spray HoneyGlazed (x2)
Mythical:
- Pretzel Cart
- Gourmet Seed Pack (x2)
- Medium Toy
Divine:
- Mochi Mouse
- Mutation Spray Fried (x3)
- Food Crate (x2)
- Pet Shard Fried
Prismatic:
- Taco Fern
- Gourmet Egg (x3)
- Gourmet Seed Pack (x4)
- Pancake Stack
