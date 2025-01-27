How to open the Kraken Pool in Fisch

The new Atlantis update in Fisch has added various elements, including new fishing rods, trials, bestiary, and much more. One of Atlantis Island's most sought-after places is the Kraken Pool, where you can find and catch this mythological creature. However, finding and unlocking this area can be slightly challenging.

Hence, this article will offer a comprehensive guide that will tell you not only how to access the Kraken Pool but also what you can find inside.

A guide to the Kraken Pool in Fisch

Jump in the water here to reach the Kraken Pool door (Image via Roblox)

Before you can unlock the Kraken Pool, you must complete every other puzzle in Atlantis, as most of them have a Mythological Clock. The goal is to turn the hands of the clocks and set them to specific symbols. There are four clocks that you must set. We have the list of the right symbols that each should have.

Trending

Zeus Trial - Purple Moon

Purple Moon Ethereal Abyss - Orange Helmet

Orange Helmet Poseidon Trial Clock - Black Scythe

Black Scythe Sunken Trial Clock - Blue Harp

You must adjust the hand on these clocks to open the door (Image via Roblox)

Once you are done with them, head over to the Kraken Pool's location. You can either follow the (4295, -991, 1792) coordinates or simply get out of the main Atlantis area and dive into the water around the bridge. At the bottom, you will see a huge grill door with four spheres around it. If you have completed all the Mythical Clocks, the door will be open.

The door will open once you complete all four clocks (Image via Roblox)

Head inside to find one more clock. You must set its hand to Red Spear to open the final door and start hunting the Kraken.

Also check: How to reach Atlantis Island in Fisch

How to get the Kraken Rod

The Kraken Rod is in the Kraken Pool area too (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Once you open the final door, you can access the Kraken Pool, where you can fish for the mythical creature. The area also holds the Kraken Rod, which you can obtain for a whopping C$1,333,333. Although quite expensive, the rod offers some great stats:

Lure Speed - +60%

+60% Luck - +185%

+185% Control - +0.2

+0.2 Resilience - +15%

+15% Max Weight - 115,000kg

How to catch the Kraken

The Kraken is quite huge and falls in the Exotic rarity (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Catching the Kraken can be a challenging task due to its rarity. However, thanks to it spawning in this specific area, you have better chances of luring it. We recommend using a fishing rod with good Luck, Control, and Lure Speed to make things easier for yourself.

Below is a list of details you must know before hunting this mythical creature:

Best location to hunt - Kraken Pool

Kraken Pool Rarity - Exotic

Exotic Best bait to use - Truffle Worm

Truffle Worm Best time to hunt it - Night

Night Best season to hunt it - None

None Best weather to hunt it - None

In addition to the regular Kraken, you can get lucky and catch the Ancient Kraken when fishing at this location. Apart from its Secret rarity, the conditions for catching it are the same as the regular one.

Also check: How to complete the Zeus Trial in Fisch

FAQs about Fisch

What icon should the Kraken Pool clock hand be in Fisch?

The clock at the Kraken Pol should be at the Red Spear icon.

How many Mythological Clocks do you need to set to open the Kraken Pool in Fisch?

You must set four clocks to open the door.

How much does the Red Kraken Rod cost in Fisch?

This fishing rod costs C$1,333,333.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024