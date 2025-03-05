How to participate in The Hunt: Mega Edition (Eligibility Criteria)

The Hunt: Mega Edition is back on Roblox, offering you a chance to win a cash prize worth $1 million. It is a sequel to The Hunt: First Edition, which ran between March 15, 2024, and March 30, 2024. Countless players are already looking forward to this year's event, and now, it's your time to shine.

This article explains how to participate in The Hunt: Mega Edition on Roblox. Read on to learn more about the eligibility criteria you need to meet to compete in this event.

How to participate in The Hunt: Mega Edition — Roblox

You can participate if you are above 13 years of age (Image via Roblox)

Before we move forward, it should be noted that there is a minimum age requirement for players looking to participate in this event. You must be over 13 years of age to be eligible for participation. Moreover, if you fall in the age group between 13 and 17, you need your parent's consent to participate, and a parent should travel alongside you if you qualify for the finals — The Hunt: Mega Final.

In case you didn't already know, this event will have 25 Roblox experiences. All of these titles will have a specific quest that will reward you with a Token. Consider it a currency that can be used to unlock rewards from the main Event Hub. While completing quests, you can also secure a spot on the leaderboards. If you somehow make it into the top 10 positions, you will qualify for The Hunt: Mega Final.

The final event will take place on April 4, 2025, at the Roblox HQ in California. It will be a livestreamed event, and the winner will go home with a $1 million cash prize. The Roblox authorities will take care of all traveling arrangements, but you will need a parent to accompany you to the Roblox HQ if your age is between 13 and 17 years.

The Hunt: Mega Edition is going to be a fun event as it includes some popular Roblox titles like Rivals, Tower Defense Simulator, A Dusty Trip, and more. Make sure to check out our article, where we have mentioned all the confirmed games for this event.

FAQs

When is the The Hunt: Mega Final scheduled?

The Hunt: Mega Final is scheduled for April 4, 2025, at the Roblox HQ in California.

How many games are there in The Hunt: Mega Edition?

A total of 25 games will be featured in this Roblox event.

When will The Hunt: Mega Edition event start in Roblox?

The Hunt: Mega Edition event will start on March 13, 2025, and end on March 24, 2025.

