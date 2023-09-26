How to play Roblox Millionaire Empire Tycoon?

Roblox Millionaire Empire Tycoon, the masterpiece that has won the hearts of millions worldwide, was created by EQ Productions and was released on May 13, 2021. This game belongs to the thrilling fighting genre and goes beyond simple amusement to serve as a battlefield where players can demonstrate their tactical mastery and ambition. It is recommended that this title is played by those over nine years of age.

Roblox Millionaire Empire Tycoon has become a titan in the Roblox universe. It boasts a remarkable 445.7 million visits and a mind-blowing 924,827 players having professed their love for the game by adding it to their favorites list.

The objective of the game is to ascend from humble beginnings by building a lofty skyscraper structure and discovering an incredible collection of gears and hats along the way. Action, strategy, and tycoon ambitions clash in the world of Roblox Millionaire Empire Tycoon, which offers players an exciting gaming experience and promises to turn them into a virtual trillionaire.

Everything you need to know about playing Roblox Millionaire Empire Tycoon

The beginning set up

You will start off in their tycoon base. To accumulate wealth and become a millionaire is the game's main objective. To get going, put basic money-generating devices in place. Typically, you will have a money machine and conveyor belt. Cash is generated by the former and is transported on the latter.

The money that you amass should be used to upgrade their tycoon. The main elements should be the focus. Money refiners increase cash generation rates, while conveyor belts speed up the process of money transportation. Cash production is increased through money machines. You can also buy skins.

Post set up activities

You can employ staff members and adorable pets, who will help you earn more money. Workers often bring in money, whereas pets bring extra benefits or bonuses, such as double cash from all levels, stock market investment opportunities, unique things, or collectibles.

You can keep expanding the empire and keep adding floors to advance. Not only that, but you can complete tasks or projects in the game to get prizes or advance more quickly. By socializing, you can exchange goods, go to other players' tycoons, or compete for resources.

Going to higher levels

To advance and accumulate money, you must regularly improve the equipment, grow more miners, and optimize your tycoon. Saving in-game cash will have no impact on the game. You can explore the many game levels to set up a new tycoon and earn more money.

A lot of free money is given to players as in-game incentives, spins, and through the use of codes. However, if you wish to spend Robux, you can buy items from the in-game shop and gamepasses that will give you a huge advantage and even a potential spot on the leaderboard.

Millionaire Empire Tycoon codes

You can use the following active codes to get free rewards and possibly more in-game cash in the future:

iLift500 – Redeem this code in the game to get free Dumbbell gear

Hammer700 – Redeem this code in the game to get free Godly hammer

The codes below have stopped working:

Twitter1032 - Code to get a new Sword

LIGHTNING500K - Code to get free Weapons and more

150KLIKES - Code to get free weapons and more

3KFOLLOWERS - Code to get the Iron Man Gloves

To get more codes, Roblox players should check the game's homepage for more updates. Players can also join the developer, EQ Productions' Roblox group to get a 25% cash boost. Like other developers, they have not yet created a discord community or an official Twitter account.