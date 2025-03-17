How to reach Lightning Spirit in Rune Slayer

In Rune Slayer, there are a variety of things players can use to gain an upper hand and take care of enemies. While some choose to go for regular weapons, you can also use Lightning spells to demolish beasts and other dangerous creatures. However, you must first find and reach the Lightning Spirit to unlock these spells in the game.

Ad

This article will guide you on where to find the spirit and how to use it to unlock the Lightning spells.

A brief guide to finding the Lightning Spirit in Rune Slayer

You must go through the Greatwood Forest (Image via Roblox)

The Lightning Spirit is one of the most elusive NPCs in the game. Not only does it spawn in a challenging area, but reaching there is a chore in itself. To find this spirit, you must head towards the mountain near Ashenshire. Upon reaching there, head north and take the path that goes through the forest. This will take you to the Greatwood Forest area.

Ad

Trending

You must keep heading towards the spire from this location. You will eventually reach a swamp; from there, take a right turn once you come across a giant tree. You must cross the Basilisk and keep following the face of the mountain. Eventually, you will see a rope hanging from the mountain that will quickly take you to the top.

The rope will take you up the mountain quickly (Image via Roblox)

Once at the top of the mountain, the game will notify you that you've reached the Stormpeak area. However, this is where the real challenge begins. You must start your ascend through the treacherous mountain in order to find the Lightning Spirit. You will also face Storm Callers along the way; these are floating blue spheres that deal Lightning damage. Follow these instructions to deal with them:

Ad

As soon as the Storm Callers attack, stop in your track and parry immediately.

Now, shoot them down while they're idle.

Repeat the process and try not to fall down the mountain.

These enemies drop a crucial item (Image via Roblox)

Note that you must defeat these enemies, as they drop Lightning Energy, which the Lightning Spirit NPC needs. This is crucial to the process of becoming a Lightning Mage. Hence, if you don't get enough of this energy type from the Storm Callers, simply head back and farm more.

Ad

Also check: How to get Golden Fairy in Rune Slayer

How to turn into a Lightning Mage

The NPC is atop this mountain (Image via Roblox)

The main resource you need in order to unlock the Lightning Spell in the game is the Electrical Energy that you get from the Storm Callers. Interact with the Lightning NPC and give him the energy. If you have enough of this resource, you will get a Lightning Scroll.

Ad

You get one of the spells from the scroll (Image via Roblox || Trello)

This scroll will unlock one of the three Lightning spells that are currently available in the game:

Ad

Storm Sphere

Chain Lightning

Thunder Strike

You can then repeat the whole process and eventually unlock all three spells if you want to call yourself a true Lightning Mage.

Also check: How to get Beast Tamer subclass in Rune Slayer

FAQs about Rune Slayer

Where is the Lightning Spirit in Rune Slayer?

The Lightning Spirit is on top of Stormpeak.

Which item is required to get Lightning spells in Rune Slayer?

Ad

You must give Electrical Energy to the Lightning Spirit NPC to get the spells.

How do you get Electrical Energy in Rune Slayer?

You must take down Storm Callers to get Electrical Energy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024