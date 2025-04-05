How did Shayph stage a comeback in Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final?

Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final has concluded with Ryan, aka Shayph, taking the mantle and securing the $1 million prize money. However, his journey through the event's final was not the smoothest. With nine other extremely qualified players to compete with, Shayph fell behind during the first match. However, his comeback has been nothing short of amazing.
This article takes a quick look at how Shayph came back from lagging behind others to secure first place in the tournament.
Summary of Shayph's comeback in Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final
The Hunt's finale comprised a series of Roblox experiences that challenged all 10 finalists to battle. Below, we have the complete rundown of the event's matches, where you will see Shayph making an incredible comeback.
Dress to Impress
Shayph's gameplay in Dress to Impress
During the first round of Dress to Impress, players were tasked to dress up with the Circus theme. Unfortunately, the judges felt that Shayph's outfit was better suited for the Cheerleader theme since it has a frilly dress along with a mask and pom poms.
This is the reason why he scored zero points in the first round and was last on the leaderboard. However, he quickly bounced back during the second round, which had the Ice Fairy theme. Shayph went with a blue dress complete with wings and a wand with sparkles, which allowed him to score 16 points.
Super League Soccer
Shayph took on the defensive role in Super League Soccer and played as a goalie. However, he managed to perform incredibly well and surprised everyone. He got 20 points in all three rounds, giving him a massive lead and letting him jump the event leaderboard as well.
He stopped various free kicks and other goals and raked up the points. This ultimately helped him get a lead on others in Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final.
Blade Ball
Note that the leaderboard added above shows the total points each player accumulated till this stage of the finale. It is important to check it since players will eventually start getting eliminated and there will only be two at the end.
Now, Shayph had some problems in Blade Ball, as other players dominated this experience. But he secured a couple of points during the three rounds and held the second spot on the Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final leaderboard.
Slap Battles
Shayph had some ups and downs in Slap Battles, as he was the second player to be eliminated in the first round. However, he quickly made a comeback in the second and third rounds to secure some good points. Overall, he managed to stay in the second spot at the end of all five matches, which also gave him a lead in the final leaderboard.
His performance in Slap Battles also got him boosted to the list of finalists in Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final.
Doors
Since Shayph was one of the finalists in the previous game, he didn't have to participate in Doors, which was quite challenging. Several players were eliminated, leaving only a handful to compete for the million-dollar prize.
Driving Empire
From this match onward, the stakes were high in Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final. Winning two rounds automatically lets you join the final match, whereas losing two rounds means elimination. Shayph went against Antorell in Driving Empire and secured a win. While he was trailing behind Antorell in the beginning, he quickly took the lead and maintained it till the end.
Rivals
Rivals allowed Shayph to shine as he eliminated Duddedud in the first round. He used the Assault Rifle and showcased great precision and map awareness. The second round was equally impressive as Shayph secured his win by switching to his revolver at the last moment.
With Duddedud falling off the map in the third round, Shayph didn't have to do much to secure his win. He lost in the fourth round, but he managed to clutch the final round and head straight to the million-dollar round.
Tower of Hell
The final million-dollar match happened in the Tower of Hell where the finalists had to reach the highest position they could to secure victory. However, with a new map and increased difficulty, both Shayph and Duddedud were neck to neck for most of the time. However, Shayph managed to stay more persistent and precise with his movements and managed to reach a higher point, thus securing his victory and getting the $1 million reward.
