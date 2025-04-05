How did Shayph stage a comeback in Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final?

Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final has concluded with Ryan, aka Shayph, taking the mantle and securing the $1 million prize money. However, his journey through the event's final was not the smoothest. With nine other extremely qualified players to compete with, Shayph fell behind during the first match. However, his comeback has been nothing short of amazing.

Ad

This article takes a quick look at how Shayph came back from lagging behind others to secure first place in the tournament.

Summary of Shayph's comeback in Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final

Shayph managed to secure the win even after lagging in the first round (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt's finale comprised a series of Roblox experiences that challenged all 10 finalists to battle. Below, we have the complete rundown of the event's matches, where you will see Shayph making an incredible comeback.

Ad

Trending

Dress to Impress

He bounced back quickly in the second round of DTI (Image via YouTube/Roblox)

Player Name Round 1 Round 2 Final Points TheDeathEagle 16 30 46 3ja_e 25 18 43 Duddedud 30 10 40 robey100 18 20 38 MxdMax 10 25 35 Icyycl 20 14 34 Antorell 14 12 26 Anonymous_Lime 12 5 17 Shayph 0 16 16 pokedragon1000 5 0 5

Ad

Shayph's gameplay in Dress to Impress

During the first round of Dress to Impress, players were tasked to dress up with the Circus theme. Unfortunately, the judges felt that Shayph's outfit was better suited for the Cheerleader theme since it has a frilly dress along with a mask and pom poms.

This is the reason why he scored zero points in the first round and was last on the leaderboard. However, he quickly bounced back during the second round, which had the Ice Fairy theme. Shayph went with a blue dress complete with wings and a wand with sparkles, which allowed him to score 16 points.

Ad

Super League Soccer

He managed to secure a lot of points while playing defensive in Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final (Image via YouTube/Roblox)

Player Name Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Final Points Shayph 20 20 20 60 Duddedud 0 20 20 40 Antorell 0 20 20 40 Anonymous_Lime 20 20 0 40 robey100 0 0 20 20 Icyycl 0 0 20 20 TheDeathEagle 20 0 0 20 3ja_e 20 0 0 20 MxdMax 20 0 0 20 pokedragon1000 0 20 0 20

Ad

Shayph took on the defensive role in Super League Soccer and played as a goalie. However, he managed to perform incredibly well and surprised everyone. He got 20 points in all three rounds, giving him a massive lead and letting him jump the event leaderboard as well.

He stopped various free kicks and other goals and raked up the points. This ultimately helped him get a lead on others in Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final.

Ad

Blade Ball

Blade Ball posed quite a bit of a challenge (Image via YouTube/Roblox)

Player Score robey100 117 Shayph 101 TheDeathEagle 94 3ja_e 92 MxdMax 91 Anonymous_Lime 91 Icyycl 61 pokedragon1000 47 Duddedud Advancing Antorell Advancing

Ad

Note that the leaderboard added above shows the total points each player accumulated till this stage of the finale. It is important to check it since players will eventually start getting eliminated and there will only be two at the end.

Now, Shayph had some problems in Blade Ball, as other players dominated this experience. But he secured a couple of points during the three rounds and held the second spot on the Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final leaderboard.

Ad

Also check: Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final results

Slap Battles

Shayph bounced back in Slap Battles (Image via YouTube/Roblox)

Player Score robey100 141 MxdMax 141 Anonymous_Lime 132 TheDeathEagle 131 3ja_e 119 Icyycl 107 pokedragon1000 75 Shayph Advancing Duddedud Advancing Antorell Advancing

Ad

Shayph had some ups and downs in Slap Battles, as he was the second player to be eliminated in the first round. However, he quickly made a comeback in the second and third rounds to secure some good points. Overall, he managed to stay in the second spot at the end of all five matches, which also gave him a lead in the final leaderboard.

His performance in Slap Battles also got him boosted to the list of finalists in Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final.

Ad

Doors

Since Shayph was one of the finalists in the previous game, he didn't have to participate in Doors, which was quite challenging. Several players were eliminated, leaving only a handful to compete for the million-dollar prize.

Driving Empire

He maintained a good lead to secure victory (Image via YouTube/Roblox)

From this match onward, the stakes were high in Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final. Winning two rounds automatically lets you join the final match, whereas losing two rounds means elimination. Shayph went against Antorell in Driving Empire and secured a win. While he was trailing behind Antorell in the beginning, he quickly took the lead and maintained it till the end.

Ad

Rivals

Shayph dominated his opponent in Rivals (Image via YouTube/Roblox)

Rivals allowed Shayph to shine as he eliminated Duddedud in the first round. He used the Assault Rifle and showcased great precision and map awareness. The second round was equally impressive as Shayph secured his win by switching to his revolver at the last moment.

Ad

With Duddedud falling off the map in the third round, Shayph didn't have to do much to secure his win. He lost in the fourth round, but he managed to clutch the final round and head straight to the million-dollar round.

Tower of Hell

The million-dollar match was neck to neck (Image via YouTube/Roblox)

The final million-dollar match happened in the Tower of Hell where the finalists had to reach the highest position they could to secure victory. However, with a new map and increased difficulty, both Shayph and Duddedud were neck to neck for most of the time. However, Shayph managed to stay more persistent and precise with his movements and managed to reach a higher point, thus securing his victory and getting the $1 million reward.

Ad

Also check: Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final winner reaction and comment

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024