How to slide down the Rainbow in Adopt Me

Adopt Me's St Patrick's Day update introduces a variety of new content, including pets, cosmetics, and a Rainbow that you can slide down. This fun contraption can be found near the event area on Adoption Island. However, when you get close to it, you will discover that you cannot simply climb it.

Ad

This article explains how to get on top of and slide down the Rainbow in this Roblox experience.

A guide to finding and riding the Rainbow in Adopt Me

Step on the coin to be launched upward (Image via Roblox)

As stated earlier, the Rainbow can be found near the St Patrick's Day event area on Adoption Island. To reach this location, cross the wooden bridge directly across from the Beach Shop.

Ad

Trending

Once you arrive, you will find several large gold coins, one of which will have upward arrows hovering above it. This marks the starting point of your path to the top of the Rainbow.

This is the beginning of the Rainbow (Image via Roblox)

Step on the coin, and you will be propelled upward into the air. You will notice that there are other similar gold coins above, and your goal is to land on them to continue moving higher. It may take a few attempts before you master the art of jumping on the coins efficiently. Fortunately, it's not too difficult.

Ad

The last jump will land you right outside the gate of a floating, castle-like building. This is where you will see the Rainbow.

You will automatically start sliding (Image via Roblox)

To slide down the Rainbow, face the starting point and walk into it. You will automatically sit down and begin gliding down the colorful slide. At the very end, your character will jump and land in the event area.

Ad

Also check: How to adopt Clover Cow in Adopt Me

How to get the Clover Cow in the event area

You can purchase the cow for $1,850 (Image via Roblox)

While exploring the St. Patrick's Day event area, you will notice a new pet on display — the cute Clover Cow. This rare, limited pet arrived with the new update and can be purchased for $1,850. To buy it, walk over to It and click on "Purchase." If you have sufficient funds, it will be added to your inventory.

Ad

If you don't have enough cash, consider completing tasks to earn more money. Click on the event icon on the left side of the screen to view the list of tasks and their corresponding rewards. You can easily save up enough to buy the Clover Cow.

Alternatively, you can try to obtain this pet via trade with another player. However, you must offer something of equal value to make the trade worthwhile for the other person.

Ad

Also check: How to get Age Up potion in Adopt Me

FAQs about Adopt Me

Where is the Rainbow in Adopt Me?

The Rainbow is on Adoption Island, near the St Patrick's Day event area.

Do you get any perks for sliding down the Rainbow in Adopt Me?

No, you can only slide down the Rainbow for fun; it gives no boosts or perks.

How much does the Clover Cow cost in Adopt Me?

The Clover Cow costs $1,850 in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024