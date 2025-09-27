How to start a franchise in Restaurant Tycoon 3

Franchising in Restaurant Tycoon 3 lets you earn money while you're offline. This feature, introduced by the Franchising Update, gives players a convenient way to earn cash without having to spend hours serving customers. You can upgrade a franchise to increase its earnings, but to do so, you'll need multiple restaurants of a particular rating.
Here's how you can set up a franchise and enjoy offline earnings in Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 3.
How to unlock franchising in Restaurant Tycoon 3
Franchising needs to be unlocked from the Upgrades menu. It costs $1200, an amount that you can earn quickly by putting only the costliest dishes on the menu and boosting their prices.
After unlocking the ability to start a franchise, you'll need to create one from the Manager Desk. For the uninitiated, the Manager Desk is a furniture item. It can only be placed in a restaurant after you have spent $1500 on its associated unlock in the Upgrades menu.
After making the upgrade, place a Front Desk, Cabinet Desk, or Fancy Desk from the Furniture section of the Build Mode. This will serve as your Manager Desk.
If you're a newbie restaurateur struggling to grasp the basics of the game, use our comprehensive beginner's guide on Restaurant Tycoon 3.
How to start and manage a franchise in Restaurant Tycoon 3
Starting a franchise is straightforward once you have built the Manager Desk:
- Approach the Manager Desk in your restaurant.
- Interact with the desk by pressing and holding the E key.
- Click the third tab on the left side (arrow icon).
- Hit the green Start button below the "Start a Franchise" line.
A Level 1 franchise will earn $50 every hour until it reaches the limit of $250. It is possible to upgrade the franchise to Level 2 and beyond by fulfilling its requirements, such as having at least two restaurants with a 3-star rating.
Whenever you log into the game after setting up a franchise, an on-screen notification will inform you about your offline earnings. The extra income will then be automatically added to your account.
Given that upgrading a franchise is tied to your restaurant's rating, you'll need to spend much game time improving your establishment. A restaurant's rating depends on its Hygiene, Expansions, Atmosphere, Food, and Service, aspects that you can enhance by purchasing furniture, investing in upgrades, and improving your staff.
FAQs on Restaurant Tycoon 3
What is the unlock cost of franchising?
Franchising can be unlocked with $1200.
Is it necessary to build a Manager Desk for creating and managing a franchise?
Yes, you must make the Manager Desk for any franchise-related upgrades.
Do upgrades carry over to different save slots?
No. All upgrades are tied to a specific save slot, so you'll need to make separate ones for each of your restaurants.
