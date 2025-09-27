  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • How to start a franchise in Restaurant Tycoon 3

How to start a franchise in Restaurant Tycoon 3

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Sep 27, 2025 12:45 GMT
Restaurant Tycoon 3 loading screen
Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 3 (Image via Roblox)

Franchising in Restaurant Tycoon 3 lets you earn money while you're offline. This feature, introduced by the Franchising Update, gives players a convenient way to earn cash without having to spend hours serving customers. You can upgrade a franchise to increase its earnings, but to do so, you'll need multiple restaurants of a particular rating.

Ad

Here's how you can set up a franchise and enjoy offline earnings in Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 3.

How to unlock franchising in Restaurant Tycoon 3

Grow your franchise to earn money quickly (Image via Roblox)
Grow your franchise to earn money quickly (Image via Roblox)

Franchising needs to be unlocked from the Upgrades menu. It costs $1200, an amount that you can earn quickly by putting only the costliest dishes on the menu and boosting their prices.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After unlocking the ability to start a franchise, you'll need to create one from the Manager Desk. For the uninitiated, the Manager Desk is a furniture item. It can only be placed in a restaurant after you have spent $1500 on its associated unlock in the Upgrades menu.

After making the upgrade, place a Front Desk, Cabinet Desk, or Fancy Desk from the Furniture section of the Build Mode. This will serve as your Manager Desk.

Ad

If you're a newbie restaurateur struggling to grasp the basics of the game, use our comprehensive beginner's guide on Restaurant Tycoon 3.

How to start and manage a franchise in Restaurant Tycoon 3

Access your franchise from the Manager Desk (Image via Roblox)
Access your franchise from the Manager Desk (Image via Roblox)

Starting a franchise is straightforward once you have built the Manager Desk:

Ad
  • Approach the Manager Desk in your restaurant.
  • Interact with the desk by pressing and holding the E key.
  • Click the third tab on the left side (arrow icon).
  • Hit the green Start button below the "Start a Franchise" line.

A Level 1 franchise will earn $50 every hour until it reaches the limit of $250. It is possible to upgrade the franchise to Level 2 and beyond by fulfilling its requirements, such as having at least two restaurants with a 3-star rating.

Ad
Upgrade your franchise to earn more offline cash (Image via Roblox)
Upgrade your franchise to earn more offline cash (Image via Roblox)

Whenever you log into the game after setting up a franchise, an on-screen notification will inform you about your offline earnings. The extra income will then be automatically added to your account.

Ad

Given that upgrading a franchise is tied to your restaurant's rating, you'll need to spend much game time improving your establishment. A restaurant's rating depends on its Hygiene, Expansions, Atmosphere, Food, and Service, aspects that you can enhance by purchasing furniture, investing in upgrades, and improving your staff.

Also check: How to unlock drinks in Restaurant Tycoon 3

FAQs on Restaurant Tycoon 3

What is the unlock cost of franchising?

Ad

Franchising can be unlocked with $1200.

Is it necessary to build a Manager Desk for creating and managing a franchise?

Yes, you must make the Manager Desk for any franchise-related upgrades.

Do upgrades carry over to different save slots?

No. All upgrades are tied to a specific save slot, so you'll need to make separate ones for each of your restaurants.

About the author
Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Spandan Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications