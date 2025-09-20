How to unlock drinks in Restaurant Tycoon 3

Courtesy of the Drinks Update, restaurateurs can now diversify their menu in Restaurant Tycoon 3. A range of stations and machines, such as a Coffee Machine and a Milkshake Bar, can be purchased from the Build Menu to offer customers a selection of beverages. Not only will drinks earn you more money, but they will also help you get a better rating from Food Critics.

This guide tells you how to unlock drinks and hire a barista to serve them to customers in Restaurant Tycoon 3.

Unlocking drinks in Restaurant Tycoon 3

Unlock drinks from the Upgrades menu (Image via Roblox)

Before being able to buy stations and machines that offer drinks, you'll need to get a permit. This permit can be purchased from the Upgrades menu for just $250.

Once you make the purchase, it will be possible to hire a barista for your eatery in Restaurant Tycoon 3. Moreover, multiple stations and machines will be unlocked in the Kitchen section of the Build Mode.

How to make drinks for customers

Hire baristas with Cash (Image via Roblox)

Currently, a player cannot make drinks in Restaurant Tycoon 3. This job is reserved for a barista, which you can hire from the "Manage Workers" menu. The hiring cost of the first barista is $200, but the amount increases as you get more such workers in your establishment.

Like other employees, a barista's level can be increased via upgrades. The level-ups enhance the barista's walkspeed, drink-making speed, and allow them to use items like the Waiter Tray and Waiter Cart.

Notably, upgrading a barista also unlocks a range of drinking items in the game. For instance, the Chocolate Milkshake becomes available in the Milkshake Bar only when there is a level 3 barista on your staff.

You can add friends as a manager or worker in your restaurant. The complete process is mentioned in this guide.

All stations and machines that create drinks

The Large Drink Machine (Image via Roblox)

After buying the drinks permit, the following items can be bought from the Kitchen section of the Build Menu:

Small Drink Machine - $150

- $150 Large Drink Machine - $200

- $200 Coffee Machine - $550

- $550 Coffee Bar - $600

- $600 Milkshake Bar - $1500

The Milkshake Bar is the costliest station associated with drinks. However, it lets you make Strawberry Milkshake, Chocolate Milkshake, and Banana Milkshake, which sell for a lot of Cash. The Banana Milkshake, in particular, sells for $9 per serving, and its price can be boosted to $13 in the game.

Also check: All EKEA items in Restaurant Tycoon 3

FAQs on Restaurant Tycoon 3

How much Cash is required for unlocking drinks in a restaurant?

You'll need 250 Cash to unlock drinks.

What is the maximum level of a barista?

A barista can be upgraded to level 5.

Is it possible for a player to serve drinks to customers?

You can serve drinks, but you cannot make them in the game.

