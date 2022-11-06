How to get a Cup of Gahwa head accessory for free in Roblox?

Roblox gives away accessories for free in the avatar shop for players to accessorize their characters. This gives the avatars a head-turning look and benefits players to stay on trend.

There’s a new free Roblox accessory in the shop called Cup of Gahwa and the article focuses on this newly available head accessory. Users can collect the in-game item from the Roblox avatar shop by clicking on the green colored “Get” option. Read on for more details!

Collect the free Cup of Gahwa accessory in Roblox

What is a Cup of Gahwa, and how to obtain it?

Bloxy News @Bloxy_News



Claim the Cup of Gahwa head accessory for FREE for your I know a great joke about coffee, but it might go over your head.Claim the Cup of Gahwa head accessory for FREE for your #Roblox avatar now through November 11, 2022: roblox.com/catalog/109114… I know a great joke about coffee, but it might go over your head. ☕Claim the Cup of Gahwa head accessory for FREE for your #Roblox avatar now through November 11, 2022: roblox.com/catalog/109114… https://t.co/2zd9L5BgOv

The Cup of Gahwa is a head accessory available in the avatar shop for free. The item will only be available in the shop until November 11, 2022. It is a brownish-golden colored teapot with a cup and a saucer. The cup has a white colored lid that looks like another cup is inserted in the brown one.

The cup is almost filled with coffee and interestingly coffee is called Gahwa in Arabic. This is why it is called the cup of Gahwa (cup of coffee). The teapot can be seen hanging in the air, pouring hot coffee into the cup. For a proper description of the accessory, refer to the cover image.

Players can easily obtain the Cup of Gahwa item from the avatar shop by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Launch Roblox Studio and click the “Avatar Shop” option.

Step 2: Go to “View all Items” under “Category” on the left side of the screen.

Step 3: Choose “Recently Updated” on the drop-down menu beside the green-colored “Buy Roblox” option on the right side of the screen.

Step 4: Scroll down and click on the “Roblox” option under “Creator” and the “Show” option under “Unavailable Items” on the left side of the screen.

Step 5: Then scroll up and the Cup of Gahwa item will be displayed in the first row, with the label “New” written on it.

Step 6: Click on it and the item description will be available.

Step 7: Click on the “Get” option, highlighted in green on the right side of the screen, and a pop-up confirmation message will appear.

Step 8: Click the “Get Now” option on the pop-up message, and players will be able to obtain the item successfully.

The Cup of Gahwa releases smoke when the avatar moves around

This is a very interesting and limited in-game item and the developers have described it in a very innovative way on the official sites.

Here’s how the item is described:

"I know a great joke about coffee, but it might go over your head. * Promo ends November 11, 2022."

As mentioned already, this is a limited item and will no longer be available for free after the given deadline. Hence, it is once again recommended to obtain the item as soon as possible. Also, once the item is obtained by following the steps given above, players can use and accessorize their avatars.

The Cup of Gahwa has a smoke particle effect upon use, which means the accessory releases smoke when the avatar moves around, this is because the teapot contains hot Gahwa (coffee) in it.

Readers should definitely check out this creative head accessory before it’s no longer free and have fun with their friends and a hot cup of Gahwa (coffee) accessory.

