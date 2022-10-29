How to get Vans Pumpkin Head for free in Roblox?

Halloween celebrations have finally begun and Roblox Vans World has a big surprise for gamers. This year, the developers have released two Halloween-themed avatar accessories that can be collected for free.

The two spooky items are Vans Spider Web Sunglasses and Vans Pumpkin Head. That said, players will have to complete fun tasks to obtain them. The steps to gain the Vans Pumpkin Head are detailed below.

Collect the spooky Vans head accessories in Roblox Vans World

Roblox Vans World is a Halloween event introduced by Vans in 2021. Players can create their own Vans shoes, customize them accordingly and show off their creativity to the world.

On the official sites, the developers have described the experience in detail as follows:

"Welcome to Vans World, an “Off The Wall” experience brought to you by Vans, the original action sports footwear, apparel, and accessories brand. Explore different skate sites with your friends, learn and land new tricks and collect waffle coins to unlock new gear! Create your own custom Vans shoes to show off your unique style and drop in, it’s your world to create. Spooky things are happening in Vans World. Get your costume and explore all the spooky spots! Skate and BMX in a big open world. Take part in competitions. Collect Waffle Coins. Kit out your Avatar in Vans Apparel. Some items and features, including the shoe customizer, may require payment using Robux."

Roblox Vans World is an all-genre multiplayer experience that can be played with up to 40 members connected to a single server. It has gained more than 83 million visits within the past year and boasts thousands of active members.

The experience is a massive hit and has a lot to offer. Continue reading to learn how to obtain the Vans Pumpkin Head for free in the Roblox event.

Ways to collect Vans Pumpkin Head

Before heading to obtain the Vans Pumpkin Head, let's take a look at the stipulations. As the name suggests, the Vans Pumpkin Head is a Hat accessory that has been unlocked. Players can collect it for free.

It is an orange-colored pumpkin mask with the Vans logo carved in it (as shown in the cover image) to promote the brand. It is a beautiful Halloween-themed accessory. Readers should remember that to obtain the Vans Pumpkin Head, it is necessary to collect the Vans Spider Web Sunglasses.

To collect the Vans Pumpkin Head, players must complete the first two Halloween quests, which will grant them the Vans Spider Web Glasses. To move ahead, readers must follow the steps below to collect the Vans Pumpkin Head easily.

Here are the steps to follow:

Move forward in the big room ahead (Image via YouTube)

Step 1: After collecting the Vans Spider Web Glasses, move towards the House of Vans building and enter the subway.

Step 2: After entering the subway, reach the point shown in the image and walk into the room.

Step 3: The room can be seen decorated with a spooky theme and the stage is literally on fire with a giant orange pumpkin on it. A large "POP SHOVE IT" written in white with bold letters can also be seen in front of the pumpkin.

Step 4: Perform the trick "Pop Shove It." To perform the trick, players must click on the "Skate Board" icon from the top and select the 'Pop Shove It' trick from the "Trick List."

Step 5: Now get on the skateboard, press T and 2 to Pop Shove It.

That’s it, players will own the prize and can now have fun accessorizing their Roblox avatar this Halloween.

