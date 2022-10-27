Top 5 Attack on Titan Roblox games (October 2022)

Roblox has a variety of games inspired by every pop culture medium, whether it’s a movie, series, manga, novels, video games, or other forms of entertainment. This online gaming platform never fails to amaze its gamers with the diversity of gaming experiences it has to offer.

Roblox has many games based on anime series, including One Piece, Death Note, Demon Slayer, Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, and many more. The article focuses on Roblox games inspired by the popular anime and manga series Attack on Titan. The series is illustrated by Hajime Isayama and was first introduced in 2013.

The series' story revolves around a time when humans lived inside barricaded cities in fear of the man-eating Titans that first appeared hundreds of years ago. The Titans crushed the barriers, causing a flood of giants to storm into human safe zones. Then, a young boy named Eren Jaeger, who always dreamed of being a soldier, becomes the last hope for the citizens in their fight against the monsters.

Readers are recommended to check out the fantastic AoT-themed Roblox games listed below and have fun playing them with friends and other online members.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Attack on Titan games on Roblox

5) Attack on Titan: Last Breath

Roblox Attack on Titan: Last Breath is an amazing anime Roblox experience created by @xX1Ameer1Xx in 2019. The title has gained more than 58 million visits within the past few years. It is a multi-genre single-player game. The title represents missions spanning from Season 1 up to Season 3 involving characters like Annie and the Beast Titan.

The basic controls for Attack on Titan: Last Breath include the following:

E, Q – Hooks.

Double space – Double jump.

Space + E/ Q – Gas boost.

R – Reload blades.

E + Q – Double hooks.

Left mouse click – Attack (press and hold)

Ctrl – Mouse Lock

The title does not support private servers. Users will have a lot of fun playing this impressive Attack on Titan-themed title. The experience lets players play in different game modes, allowing them to replay missions and participate in PvP (player versus player) combat.

Furthermore, it includes in-game money, mounts, customizable avatars, and an upgrade system that improves their Titan-slaying efficiency. Check out this fantastic game and have a great time.

4) Attack on Titan Project

Roblox Attack on Titan Project is another single-player, multi-genre game created in 2020 with the same user name as the title. The developers have described the experience as follows on the official sites:

"The largest and most immersive serious roleplay Attack on Titan experience on Roblox! Your journey awaits you, you decide your own path! The Military Police, prestige, and order? The Garrison, defenders of the walls? The Scouting Legion, explorers beyond the walls? Only you can decide! Will you lay your life for humanity? Get trained, and report to your commander. Humanity needs you!"

The title is for players aged 13 and above and has gained more than four million visits, becoming one of the most popular AoT-themed games. As mentioned in the description, the title is a roleplaying game (RPG) that allows users to join groups to continue the experience.

Attack on Titan Project has a large and diversified map containing the most iconic locations in the series. AoT fans should check out this fantastic game to have a lot of fun experiencing the famous locations of the iconic series.

3) Attack on Titan Downfall

Developed in 2016, Attack on Titan Downfall is a popular Roblox game with a fantastic fighting experience. There are a number of Titans in the game with different shapes and sizes. The map of the title is in the Shiganshina District of the anime.

It is a multiplayer game that allows up to 20 members to connect on a single server and has gained more than 208 million visits. Users will have a fun time playing it with their friends and other online members.

Since the game is not supported on mobile but can be played with a controller attached to a mobile device, many players get confused about its controls. So here are some basic controls for Attack on Titan Downfall:

[ ] means controller

Q/E [RT/LT] - Hooks

WASD [Left Analog Stick] - Air and Ground movement

Space [LB] - Gas Boost

R [RB] - Reload blades

X [Dpad down] - Flare

P [Dpad right] - Back to menu

H [Dpad the left] - Spawn or Ride your horse

[RT] - Interact with gas supply

Enjoy a memorable time while playing for this wonderful title and embrace the thrill that the experience has to offer.

2) Attack on Titan False Chance

Another single-player multi-genre experience, Roblox Attack on Titan False Chance, has been added to the list. It is an adventurous title that allows players to participate, train their characters, and join the branches of the Military Regiments.

On the official site, the developers have described the experience as follows:

"Welcome to Attack on Titan False Chance! begin your adventure as a Cadet and participate in training to graduate and join branches of the Military Regiments. The Scouting Legion, The Stationary Guard, & the Military Police! in the fight against titans!"

The Attack on Titan series-inspired game consists of eight main locations on the map. Readers should definitely check out this fantastic title and have fun experiencing the AoT-themed setup.

1) Typical Titan Shifting Game

MultipleStuds created a multiplayer fighting game called Roblox Typical Titan Shifting Game in 2021. It has gained more than 54 million visits within the past year and a number of regular players. TTSG allows up to 20 members to connect on a single server.

It is a work-in-progress (W.I.P.) game, so bugs and sudden shutdowns can be expected from it. TTSG is an Attack on Titan-themed game, so readers who haven’t completed the series/ manga are already warned that they will get major spoilers.

The game might not run well on low-end devices and is completely designed to entertain AoT fans. So it is a must-try title to help players experience the precious moments of watching/reading the series/manga.

