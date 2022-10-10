Roblox King Legacy codes (October 2022): Free gems, reset, and much more

King Legacy is a popular anime-inspired Roblox game released in 2019 by Venture Lagoons. The developers recently updated the title and dropped some amazing brand-new codes for their users.

Based on One Piece, King Legacy (earlier known as King Piece) allows Roblox players to travel the high seas and explore the game's islands. They can also battle other players in PvP, consume different fruits for various in-game abilities, and much more.

This article focuses on the active and inactive codes for Roblox King Legacy for October 2022.

Codes to redeem free rewards in Roblox King Legacy

Roblox King Legacy: New active codes

Here are all the valid and brand-new codes for Roblox King Legacy (October 2022):

UPDATE3.5 – Use this code in the game to receive 5 Gems

– Use this code in the game to receive 5 Gems 650KLIKES – Use this code in the game to receive Stat Reset

– Use this code in the game to receive Stat Reset Update3_17 – Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems

– Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems Update3_16 – Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems

– Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems Update3_15 – Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems

– Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems Update3 – Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems

– Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems THXFOR1BVISIT – Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems

– Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems 550KLIKES – Use this code in the game to receive Stat Reset

– Use this code in the game to receive Stat Reset 1MFAV – Use this code in the game to receive 5 Gems

– Use this code in the game to receive 5 Gems Peodiz – Use this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli

– Use this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli DinoxLive – Use this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli

Roblox King Legacy: Expired codes

Here are all the invalid and expired codes for Roblox King Legacy, which were removed from the game (October 2022):

Update2_5 – Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems

– Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems 500KLIKES – Use this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset

– Use this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset Update2_17 – Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems

– Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems Update2_16 – Use this code in the game to receive 5 Gems

– Use this code in the game to receive 5 Gems Update2_14 – Use this code in the game to receive 5 Gems

– Use this code in the game to receive 5 Gems Update2_13 – Use this code in the game to receive 5 Gems

– Use this code in the game to receive 5 Gems 300KLIKES – Use this code in the game to receive Stat Reset

– Use this code in the game to receive Stat Reset 400KLIKES – Use this code in the game to receive Stat Reset

– Use this code in the game to receive Stat Reset 600KFAV – Use this code in the game to receive 1 Gem

– Use this code in the game to receive 1 Gem 700KFAV – Use this code in the game to receive 1 Gem

– Use this code in the game to receive 1 Gem 800KFAV – Use this code in the game to receive 1 Gem

– Use this code in the game to receive 1 Gem 900KFAV – Use this code in the game to receive 1 Gem

– Use this code in the game to receive 1 Gem SORRYFORSHUTDOWN – Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems

– Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems 300MVISITS – Use this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli

– Use this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli 500KFAV – Use this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli

– Use this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli 250KLIKES – Use this code in the game to receive Stat Reset

– Use this code in the game to receive Stat Reset GasGas – Use this code in the game to receive 1 Gem

– Use this code in the game to receive 1 Gem BeckyStyle – Use this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli

– Use this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli KingPieceComeBack – Use this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli

– Use this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli REDBIRD – Use this code in the game to receive 250,000 Beli Cash

– Use this code in the game to receive 250,000 Beli Cash NewDragon – Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems

– Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems Brachio – Use this code in the game to receive 1 Gem

– Use this code in the game to receive 1 Gem 150KLIKES – Use this code in the game to receive Stat Reset

– Use this code in the game to receive Stat Reset 200MVISITS – Use this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli

– Use this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli 300KFAV – Use this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli

– Use this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli UpdateGem – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward 20MVisit – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward 22kLike – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward 23kLike – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward 26kLikes – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward 35MVisit – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward 45KLIKES – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward 45MVISIT – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward 50KLIKES – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward 60MVISITS – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward 70KLIKES – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward 80MVISITS – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward 90KFavorites – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward 100KFAV – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward BeckComeBack – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward BestEvil – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward Makalov – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward Merry Christmas – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward MIUMA – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward OpOp – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward Peerapat – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward QuakeQuake – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward Shadow – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward Snow – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward String – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward TanTaiGaming – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

– Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward Threeramate – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward

Ways to redeem a code in Roblox King Legacy

Users can redeem a code in Roblox King Legacy by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Open Roblox King Legacy on any PC, mobile, or other supported devices.

Step 2: Search for the Settings Gear near the health bar.

Step 3: Click on the Gear to open the code redemption window panel.

Step 4: Enter or copy the required code from the active codes list above.

Step 5: Paste it into the text box and hit the redeem button to claim the rewards.

Players should double-check the entered code before hitting the redeem button to avoid any mistakes.

Poll : 0 votes