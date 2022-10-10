Roblox King Legacy codes (October 2022): Free gems, reset, and much more

King Legacy is a popular anime-inspired Roblox game released in 2019 by Venture Lagoons. The developers recently updated the title and dropped some amazing brand-new codes for their users.
Based on One Piece, King Legacy (earlier known as King Piece) allows Roblox players to travel the high seas and explore the game's islands. They can also battle other players in PvP, consume different fruits for various in-game abilities, and much more.
This article focuses on the active and inactive codes for Roblox King Legacy for October 2022.
Codes to redeem free rewards in Roblox King Legacy
Roblox King Legacy: New active codes
Here are all the valid and brand-new codes for Roblox King Legacy (October 2022):
- UPDATE3.5 – Use this code in the game to receive 5 Gems
- 650KLIKES – Use this code in the game to receive Stat Reset
- Update3_17 – Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems
- Update3_16 – Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems
- Update3_15 – Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems
- Update3 – Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems
- THXFOR1BVISIT – Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems
- 550KLIKES – Use this code in the game to receive Stat Reset
- 1MFAV – Use this code in the game to receive 5 Gems
- Peodiz – Use this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli
- DinoxLive – Use this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli
Roblox King Legacy: Expired codes
Here are all the invalid and expired codes for Roblox King Legacy, which were removed from the game (October 2022):
- Update2_5 – Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems
- 500KLIKES – Use this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset
- Update2_17 – Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems
- Update2_16 – Use this code in the game to receive 5 Gems
- Update2_14 – Use this code in the game to receive 5 Gems
- Update2_13 – Use this code in the game to receive 5 Gems
- 300KLIKES – Use this code in the game to receive Stat Reset
- 400KLIKES – Use this code in the game to receive Stat Reset
- 600KFAV – Use this code in the game to receive 1 Gem
- 700KFAV – Use this code in the game to receive 1 Gem
- 800KFAV – Use this code in the game to receive 1 Gem
- 900KFAV – Use this code in the game to receive 1 Gem
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN – Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems
- 300MVISITS – Use this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli
- 500KFAV – Use this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli
- 250KLIKES – Use this code in the game to receive Stat Reset
- GasGas – Use this code in the game to receive 1 Gem
- BeckyStyle – Use this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli
- KingPieceComeBack – Use this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli
- REDBIRD – Use this code in the game to receive 250,000 Beli Cash
- NewDragon – Use this code in the game to receive 3 Gems
- Brachio – Use this code in the game to receive 1 Gem
- 150KLIKES – Use this code in the game to receive Stat Reset
- 200MVISITS – Use this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli
- 300KFAV – Use this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli
- UpdateGem – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- 20MVisit – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- 22kLike – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- 23kLike – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- 26kLikes – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- 35MVisit – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- 45KLIKES – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- 45MVISIT – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- 50KLIKES – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- 60MVISITS – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- 70KLIKES – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- 80MVISITS – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- 90KFavorites – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- 100KFAV – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- BeckComeBack – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- BestEvil – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- Makalov – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- Merry Christmas – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- MIUMA – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- OpOp – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- Peerapat – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- QuakeQuake – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- Shadow – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- Snow – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- String – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- TanTaiGaming – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
- Threeramate – Use this code in the game to receive Free Reward
Ways to redeem a code in Roblox King Legacy
Users can redeem a code in Roblox King Legacy by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Open Roblox King Legacy on any PC, mobile, or other supported devices.
Step 2: Search for the Settings Gear near the health bar.
Step 3: Click on the Gear to open the code redemption window panel.
Step 4: Enter or copy the required code from the active codes list above.
Step 5: Paste it into the text box and hit the redeem button to claim the rewards.
Players should double-check the entered code before hitting the redeem button to avoid any mistakes.