Untitled Attack on Titan codes in Roblox: Free Gold (August 2022)

Players can earn free in-game gold using the Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan free codes. They may use it as a roll to get new ODM equipment at the game's store. They can either continue to play and gradually get better in the game or use these free codes to advance and gain an advantage over their competitors.
In Untitled Attack on Titan, players can prepare by killing some titans with their omnidirectional mobility gear. Players can collaborate with others in this Roblox experience to destroy the Titans, which Headless and Mid have brought to the community's attention.
Attack on Titan is a Japanese manga and anime created by Hajime Isayama. To defend themselves from giant man-eating animals known as Titans, mankind must dwell in cities surrounded by three enormous walls.
Get the best tools to take on more Titans in Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan
Active codes
Here are the active codes in the Roblox game:
- Sub2Exoryusei - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gold
- Sub2Wxlk3r - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gold
- 175kLikesCode - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Gold (NEW)
- 170kLikesCode - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Gold
- Sub2FloatyZone - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Gold
- Sub2SpaceJambeast - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gold
Expired codes in Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan
It is extremely easy to redeem the code in all Roblox games. Start by launching the game and hit Play. For the menu option, press the M key. Scroll down to find the Codes tab and select it. Players can copy and paste the activation code here. Finally, hit enter to redeem the code.