5 best Roblox games that are suitable for age 9+ (October 2022)

Online gaming has become a trend in this technology-driven world, and Roblox is one of the most popular platforms. Gamers across the globe play and develop titles of their preference on it.

Not only are young adults and teenagers fond of this sandbox video game, but children aged below 13 also love the variety and gameplay that the platform has to offer.

This article focuses on Roblox games that can also be played by kids as a source of entertainment with their friends or other online members. The titles listed below are some of the most popular ones on the platform and have pretty basic gameplay that can be easily understood by young gamers.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 Roblox games that are suitable for kids

1) Adopt Me!

Adopt Me! is a popular online multiplayer game developed by Uplift Games for the Roblox platform. The title is based on role-play and has been played nearly 30 billion times as of September 2022, making it one of Roblox's most popular and successful offerings.

Earlier in this title, players could either pretend to be a parent adopting a child or become a child to be adopted. But after further development, its main focus shifted towards adopting, taming, and caring for different kinds of virtual pets that hatch from eggs, which can also be traded with other players.

Pets are categorized into five different groups depending on their cost, rarity, and demand factors. Children will love this adorable experience and have a lot of fun. Young gamers should definitely try playing Adopt Me! at least once if they haven’t yet.

2) Hide and Seek Extreme

Roblox Hide and Seek Extreme was developed by Tim7775 in 2015. This is an old hide-and-seek game, a potential remake of his Hide n' Seek XL: Living Spaces by TwoShue. It requires up to 13 players to stay away (hide) from the seeker for a while.

The game starts with a random map and the player is chosen as a seeker, with the others being hiders. Later, both seekers and hiders will spawn frozen at different locations.

Hiders will get 60 seconds to hide, and after that, the seeker will be unfrozen. Then, the seeker can move around the map to find and catch the others until time runs out. If the player is able to catch all others in four minutes, it will win; it's vice versa for the hiders.

The game is worth playing for everyone but especially kids who enjoy spending time with their friends.

3) Theme Park Tycoon 2

It’s very commonly known that children have a high power of imagination and creativity and for such kids, Roblox has a tycoon game developed by Den_S called Theme Park Tycoon 2. It is all about using one’s creativity and imagination to build a theme park and earn money (in-game) from it.

The title is similar to the Rollercoaster Tycoon series, where players build their own theme park and earn money from park visitors who help sustain and expand their ideal park. The experience includes five types of rides, including:

Roller coasters

Gentle rides

Intense rides

Water rides

Transport rides

Each type consists of different rides that can be installed in a player’s park. The better the combination, the better it will be for the park's ratings. Gamers can customize all the rides in terms of color, price, and size. The layout can also be changed for those that are labeled as Custom Track.

Users can also create a series of rides to their liking and choose from hundreds of beautiful scenic pieces to decorate their park just the way they want it. Readers should check out this game to have a lot of fun.

4) Scuba Diving At Quill Lake

ColonelGraff created Roblox Scuba Diving At Quill Lake in 2010, which is an adventure genre game. However, it got its fame during the COVID-19 pandemic. The title has had a footfall of almost 42 million players over the span of the past three years.

Scuba Diving At Quill Lake is a treasure hunt experience where players get to explore the beautiful Quill Lake. It is an extensive, varied environment with areas like a pirate’s graveyard, an intricate cave system, and underwater volcanoes.

The natives of Quill Lake have also lost some of their own treasures, and players will be rewarded by the natives if the former can find them. Hundreds of hidden artifacts can also be found throughout the map and foisted off for tons of coins. With these, players can buy scuba diving equipment or upgrade their existing ones.

The title is a lot more fun than it sounds. Readers who are fond of water should definitely check out this popular experience.

5) Royale High

Royale High is a fantasy school role-playing and dress-up game listed on the Roblox gaming platform. The creator and lead developer of the game is Callmehbob.

Royale High is a school simulator title where a player’s avatar logs in, completes tasks, and receives gifts such as cosmetics, game coins, and diamonds that can be used to purchase new items.

Users can dress up, role-play, chat with other players, and progress through quests to climb the leaderboards. The Roblox title consists of different realms like apartments, moonlight squares, divine parks, etc. Gamers can also teleport to these realms and explore the whole map. They will have to complete homework, attend classes, and do many more activities.

This title will be perfect for young gamers to play and connect with other online players and be friends with them.

