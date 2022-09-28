5 Roblox games that were removed from the platform

Approximately 40 million games have been listed on Roblox since its release, possibly covering every gaming industry genre. Developers of the experience use Roblox Studios to customize their games to meet the demands of the large gaming community, apart from this they are also allowed to update more features accordingly.

These games reflect the imaginative play that gamers often find on playgrounds. Every title on the platform has its own uniqueness and rules, making the users want to play more. Despite the tons of amazing games listed on the platform, many have been removed due to some issues.

The article dives into some of the games that are no longer part of the game and have been removed by Roblox Studios for various reasons.

Diving into the archives of Roblox Studios

1) Survivor

Roblox Survivor was the game created after a reality game show of the same name. The game was developed in November 2016 by Peak Precision Studios. The title involves twenty gamers boarding a ship, and then, the ship is headed to an island. Later, the captain divides players into their tribes and the game begins. The winner was to be rewarded with immunity.

The experience has gained nearly two million visits in such a short period, and everything went well till mid-September 2020. On September 17, 2020, the game received content removal due to the use of copyrighted content under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) violations. As a result, the game got delisted from the platform.

Within a month of its removal, a sequel of the title, named, Outlaster, was developed in a similar format and was released on October 9, 2020, especially for the die-hard fans of Survivor.

2) Project: Pokémon

Roblox Project: Pokémon was created in 2013 by wish_z, and it was a mimic of the original Pokémon game, which was set in the Kanto region. The game gained about two million visits and approximately two thousand active players at all times.

The title is all about catching Pokémon and using them to defeat other Pokémon. The main objective is to defeat all eight gyms and become a champion. On top of that, users can explore new places, trade with other players or even challenge them to intense battles.

After five years of massive success, on August 8, 2018, the title faced a content deletion. It highly resembled the official Pokémon games from the Nintendo handheld system, hence Project Pokèmon faced a copyright strike.

This resulted in the deletion of the experience from the platform, which led to the breaking of thousands of hearts of devoted gamers.

3) Pokémon Brick Bronze

Pokémon Brick Bronze was a roleplaying game released in 2015. It was developed by Llama Train Studio and has a number of active users. In the title, after starting in Midas town, Roria players could catch various species of Pokémon, train them, and battle with them.

The experience has a lot of features to offer such as storylines, gyms, and many other fascinating facilities. In 2018, Pokémon Brick Bronze was delisted from the platform by Roblox administrators after copyright concerns were raised by Nintendo.

The concept of the game highly resembled the original Pokémon and was not affiliated with the Pokémon media franchise, and this was the only reason it got removed.

4) Stand Upright

Roblox Stand Upright is a JoJo game (games that are inspired by the popular manga series JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, by Hirohiko Araki) created by Aenoir and it was launched around 2019. Stand upright consists of several stands where users can trade, fight, and much more.

It was a great experience and was a lot similar to other Jojo-inspired games namely, A Bizarre Day and A Universal Time. The reason why the game shines more than the rest is that Stand Upright has smooth and great graphic designs.

Unfortunately, due to players exploiting and abusing bugs like duping, the developer decided to issue data resets, but it didn't go quite well, which led to the game being completely shut down and deleted.

5) Pokémon Arena X

Pokémon Arena X was a game developed by SomeRandomGuysrg, whose first revision was released in 2010. This game was very popular in the Roblox Pokémon series with around six million visits.

Players can run around, level up, fight other people, and also role-play. The higher the level, the higher the performance and Hit Points. As players level up, they can discover badges to access and play with new Pokémon.

Users must also eat the berries that spawn in the bushes around the map to keep their hunger decreasing to 0. The title allowed the gamers to play as a Pokémon to evolve and use various special in-game abilities.

Pokémon Arena X got shut down on an unknown date due to some copyright concerns raised by Nintendo. Later, a replacement for this deleted title, a new experience was released on the platform, namely, Broken Map Exploration.

