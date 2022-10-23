How to join TCL Fun-tastic Halloween experience in Roblox?

Roblox is a big virtual community that is not just about games anymore. Players can build games and play with friends at the usual time. During the holidays, there are many experiences that launch special events to keep players engaged. Players can hangout, make online friends, listen to music or even purchase some exclusive items for their avatar.

It is Halloween season and everyone is preparing for trick-or-treating, costume parties, making jack-o'-lanterns, lighting bonfires, divination, apple bobbing, and visiting haunted attractions. If players cannot get out and want to experience the fun online, Roblox has them covered. TCL Electronics just launched an experience called Roblox TCL Fun-Tastic.

The event's teaser was out on October 20, 2022 on their Twitter page, @TCL_Global. Finally, the next day, the details were announced on the same platform. Continue reading to understand how to enter the experience and other details.

Steps to join the Roblox TCL Fun-tastic

TCL Electronics @TCL_Global #Spookyszn is in full swing! Looking for an immersive Metaverse experience this 🕸 Come play with your friends and climb to the top of the leaderboards!



Enter the excitement here : bit.ly/tclfuntastic is in full swing! Looking for an immersive Metaverse experience this #Halloween season? The party of the year, #TCLFun_Tastic is here!🕸 Come play with your friends and climb to the top of the leaderboards!Enter the excitement here #Spookyszn 🎃is in full swing! Looking for an immersive Metaverse experience this #Halloween season? The party of the year, #TCLFun_Tastic is here! 👻🕸 Come play with your friends and climb to the top of the leaderboards!💯Enter the excitement here 🙌: bit.ly/tclfuntastic https://t.co/PxUxtDBgeP

Follow these easy steps to enjoy the game:

You can view the TCL Experience Twitter post announcing the launch of the game. Click on the URL mentioned in the post to be redirected directly to the game on Roblox.

If you do not have a Twitter account, please head over directly to Roblox. While having a Twitter account is a benefit, as you can see in this case, it can also be helpful in getting more free game codes and the latest game updates.

After both the above steps, follow these steps: If you are not already logged in, you will be asked to do so. Please use the username and password set by you.

If you follow the first step, you will see the game's home page, but if you follow the second step, you will need to search for the game.

To search, please enter the name of the game in the search bar and hit enter.

You will now be able to see the game's thumbnail. click on it to vist the game's home page.

The next few steps that follow are the same as launching and playing any other game on the platform. Click on the green play button and wait for the pop-up window to appear on a few seconds.

The window has two options. Click on Download and Install the platform.

It will take a few seconds to connect to the available server. Once done, you've successfully entered the experience and will start hearing the spooky music.

Start catching the ghosts or start dressing your avatar up in fun costumes and the game goes on.

To exit the experience, press Esc and hit the L key.

The Halloween themed experience lets the players have a fun time

TCL Fun-tastic is an experience themed around Halloween. While this is a game focused on marketing the brand's electronic products, the game can be fun when played with friends. Players get to try on some fun and spooky costumes, have dance parties, catch some ghosts and maintain scores on the leaderboard.

The music is fun to listen to and the graphics meet the general Roblox standards, but the developers have focused on colors in the game, making it appealing.

