How to get the Jandel Monkey in Grow a Garden

The Jandel Monkey is a Pet that was recently introduced in Grow a Garden. The animal is by far the most powerful creature in the game. However, it is also the hardest to obtain. You cannot get it via codes, hatching eggs, or through any events as of this writing. Instead, you will need to contact the developers to get a chance at obtaining one.

This article lists how to obtain the titular Pet in the game.

How to acquire the Jandel Monkey in Grow a Garden

Here are all the stats of the Pet:

Tier: Prismatic

Prismatic Passive Ability: Every 25 seconds, it wakes up his wife, which causes a nearby fruit to receive all Mutations.

Getting all Mutations on a random nearby plant in your garden every 25 seconds is an overpowered ability. As multipliers resulting from Mutations range from as low as 2x to as high as 100x, applying all of them onto a plant of high rarity can make you a billionaire overnight.

All this said, the Pet was originally made to be unobtainable. Initially, it was conceived as a gift to be given to one random player. Thus, it cannot be obtained from any method you would usually use to acquire Pets in this game.

However, all the developers and admins of the title have the ability to give any Pet to either themselves or other players. This includes the Jandel Monkey. Thus, the only way to acquire the Pet is by joining a developer/admin's lobby and requesting the animal from them.

Fortunately, the chances of getting the Pet aren't extremely low. You can learn who the developers and owners of the game are by visiting the official community.

Jandel's page in Roblox (Image via Roblox)

The people under the Farmer category are the current owners of the game. The lead developers have their own category. You can choose any one and try to join them in the game. There are some extensions like BloxFinder that can make the job easier.

Once you join them, you can request them to give you the titular Pet, since they can obtain it with their admin privileges.

FAQs regarding the Pet

Can you obtain the Jandel Monkey by hatching eggs?

No. As of this writing, it cannot be obtained by hatching eggs.

Who can gift the Jandel Monkey to others?

Developers with admin privileges, mainly the owner and lead developers of Grow a Garden, can give you this Pet.

What tier is the Jandel Monkey?

This is a Prismatic-tier Pet in Grow a Garden.

