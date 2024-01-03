How to get the On Badge in Roblox Bear

If you are an avid fan of the horror genre on Roblox, then Bear should be right up your alley. The game essentially revolves around killing off all survivors if you spawn as the bear or survive if you become a survivor. The game also features multiple achievements in the form of badges. And if you're a perfectionist, then this guide will help you obtain one of the most coveted badges in the game.

This guide helps you obtain the precious On Badge by listing out the entire process in easy-to-understand steps and reference videos to do the same.

Follow the step-by-step instructions listed below to claim the badge and add it to your ever-expanding collection of achievements and badges. Let's dive in!

The complete guide to obtaining the On Badge in Roblox Bear

How to unlock the On Badge in Roblox Bear?

Obtaining the On Badge is fairly simple, here's a rundown:

Step 1 - To get things started you must cast your vote for the Lab 56 Map, dive into the round as a survivor, and prepare yourself for the challenge that lies ahead.

Step 2 - Once you're in the game and the adrenaline is pumping, make a beeline for the Left Sector of the facility and navigate your way to Room L1 as that is it holds the key to unlocking the On Badge.

Step 3 - As you traverse the Left Sector, keep your eyes peeled for white and red-colored cubicles. Find your way through them until you reach a glass door on your right.

Step 4 - Enter the Hall through the glass door and take a right. Behind a strategically placed cardboard box, you'll find the treasure you seek which is a blue-colored disk. Click on it to claim the disk and move one step closer to the On Badge.

Step 5 - It's time to put that disk to good use. To do that, you must head back to the entrance of the Hall, make your way north through the cubicles and glass doors, delve further into the Left Sector, and reach the final destination which is Research Room - R.

Step 6 - Once inside the Research Room - R, you must seek out the computer tucked away in the left corner. Now, insert the blue disk into the PC and patiently wait for the magic to happen. This might take a while, so you have to wait patiently.

Step 7 - As the computer gets booted up, try and keep an eye on the bottom right corner of your screen because a small pop-up that will announce your triumph will appear, and grant you the On Badge. Congratulations!

What is Roblox Bear all about?

Upon diving into the Roblox Bear, players must immerse themselves in a high-stakes battle for survival and take on the roles of either a tenacious survivor or a formidable bear.

Bear is, at its core, an intense cat-and-mouse adventure that demands quick reactions and strategic prowess to create a dynamic and suspenseful gaming experience.

It is also brimming with diverse maps that are filled with hidden Easter eggs. Players are not only challenged to outsmart their opponents but also to complete quests to buy more time, explore, and uncover the game's secrets. This adds an extra layer of excitement to the already deadly premise of the game.

