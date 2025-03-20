How to play Poppy Tower Defense

Poppy Tower Defense is a recently launched tower defense title on Roblox that offers its players tons of Poppy's Playtime-themed fun and adventure. Given it's a new game, many players may still be unaware of how to proceed and what to do once they log in. Fortunately, they can rest assured that this is completely normal, considering the game has numerous features and options that can be hard to grasp from the get-go.

That said, here's a brief guide to help those who are just starting the game. It will cover the fundamentals and also provide some tips and tricks that may come in handy during gameplay.

A beginner's guide to Poppy Tower Defense

Obtaining units

Unlock new units by summoning them here (Image via Roblox)

Upon logging in, you will be started off with a basic unit called Huggy. Once you have amassed some Coins, you can click on the Summon button on the left side of your screen or navigate to the Summon area on the map to open the summoning menu. There, use the collected Coins to spin for new characters and units of varying rarities.

Exploring the main lobby

The main lobby connects all game modes, features, and players (Image via Roblox)

Once you have summoned a few new characters, you can continue to explore the main lobby where you might come across various portals including but not limited to the Leaderboard, Challenges, Raids, and Enchants.

The difficulty selection pre-game screen (Image via Roblox)

After you're done exploring the main lobby and wish to proceed to the main game, you may enter through the Play tunnel and select one of the game-starting platforms with a friend (or alone, if you wish to play solo). A pop-up window will appear; in it, you must choose a map, a level, and the game's difficulty. You can also view the rewards you'd receive upon winning the game from here.

Understanding the main game

Screenshot of the main gameplay (Image via Roblox)

Playing the game is quite easy — you simply have to locate where enemy units are coming from and devise a plan to stop them before they reach your base. Initially, you will have 400 Cash, which you can use to purchase a unit and place it on the floor to take down enemies, protect your base, and earn additional Cash for upgrades and new units in the process.

The victory screen that appears after winning a round (Image via Roblox)

As you progress, the oncoming waves of foes get faster and stronger, and to counter this, you must reinforce your troops with upgrades and backup units. You must also remember to mix and match or scatter your units so they can be the most efficient. It's a good approach to place your units on the insides of corners so that they cover a wider area.

Grasping the mechanics

Level up your units from this menu (Image via Roblox)

The two key features you must eventually master are knowing when to upgrade a unit and when to purchase additional ones. To put it in simple words, the best time to upgrade units is not until all corners of the enemy path are stacked with units and you can't purchase any more of them (or maybe you don't need to because the units on the field can easily take down enemy waves).

Change the speed of the gameplay from this menu (Image via Roblox)

Some other helpful features include the Auto Skip feature. As the name suggests, this will automatically skip an oncoming raid (if the game thinks that your deployed troops can defeat that wave) and send in the next wave to speed up the game's pace.

Another way to pace up the game is the Fast Forward feature that lets you set the speed of the game between 1x (default speed), 2x (unlocked automatically and can prove to be quite useful), and 3x (a gamepass feature that is super powerful and can help you finish the 16 waves very quickly).

In-game shop

The in-game shop (Image via Roblox)

The in-game shop in Poppy Tower Defense stays stocked to the brim with exclusive packs, limited-time crates, and other good stuff that can be used to unlock cool new units and enchant existing ones. The shop also sells other basic stuff like in-game currency and boosters that can be helpful if used smartly.

FAQs about Poppy Tower Defense

How many Coins do you start with in Poppy Tower Defense?

Each player starts the game with 1000 Coins in Poppy Tower Defense.

What is the best way to get Coins in Poppy Tower Defense?

The best way to get Cash is by defeating waves of oncoming enemies in the game and by dialing up the in-game difficulty.

What is the maximum number of units one can place in Poppy Tower Defense?

Players can have a loadout of up to six different units and place each of those units at eight different spots on the map.

