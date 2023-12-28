Fans of Roblox horror games should consider dipping their toes in the creepy world of Infectious Smile. In this game, winning isn't just about surviving, as you must also wipe the grin off your opponent's face. This horror-themed PvP game was created by Laughablehaha and is not for the faint-hearted. That said, getting started in a new game can be a troublesome task.

How to play Roblox Infectious Smile?

Infectious Smile throws you into the thick where your main objective is surprisingly simple yet difficult to pull off — you must prevent the infectious smile from turning you into a grinning maniac. In the game, teams are randomly assigned at the beginning, and it's not always a fair fight. Amid the chaos, you must pick a game mode:

Build and survive: In this mode, you can construct fortresses, strategize, and, most importantly, survive the onslaught. You can think of it as a battle of wits and construction skills against the infectious smiles of the enemies.

Elimination: This mode is a classic PvP mayhem. In it, you have to outlast and outgun your opponents to be the last one standing. You must also watch that smile, as it might be the last thing you see.

100 players: This mode is like the ultimate showdown. It puts you on a massive battlefield with a hundred other players vying for survival. The key is that you have to keep your cool and wipe that smirk off a hundred faces.

Team deathmatch: In this mode, you can team up with your friends to coordinate attacks and crush the opposition. Remember, teamwork makes the dream work, even in the face of infectious nightmares.

To relish Infectious Smile, you must have a basic understanding of the in-game controls:

WASD: Use these keys to move your character around in Infectious Smile.

Use these keys to move your character around in Infectious Smile. Mouse: Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu.

Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu. M1 or LMB: Use the left-click button on your mouse to buy certain items, interact with the in-game menu, and fire or use your weapons.

Use the left-click button on your mouse to buy certain items, interact with the in-game menu, and fire or use your weapons. Space: Press the Space bar to make your character jump.

Press the Space bar to make your character jump. F: Use this key to interact with reward chests, NPCs, and other interactable items in Infectious Smile.

Use this key to interact with reward chests, NPCs, and other interactable items in Infectious Smile. M: Press this key to open the menu to look at preset controls, play around, change them, or exit Infectious Smile.

What is Roblox Infectious Smile all about?

The world of Roblox Infectious Smile is run by Smile Coins. You can earn them by smacking smiles as a survivor or infecting other humans if you become a smile. These coins can also rain down from the sky when the Giant is slain.

These coins can be used to unlock free crates and snag some sweet weapon skins. There are a few tips you can use to survive for a longer time and earn more Smile Coins:

Keep moving: Avoid standing still in one place because that can result in a one-way ticket to Grinville. Always stay nimble, dodge attacks, and live to grin another day.

Team-up: In Infectious Smile, lone wolves often have a tough time. This is why you must stick with your team, coordinate attacks, and take out those infectious smiles.

Watch your back: In Infectious Smile, danger can come from anywhere. This is why you must always keep your eyes peeled and your trigger finger itchy because you don't know when terror may strike.

Experiment with modes: Variety is the spice of life, so you must try out different game modes to keep the gameplay fresh and interesting.

