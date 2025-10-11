How to Trick or Treat in Restaurant Tycoon 3

The second half of the Halloween Update has made a small content expansion in Restaurant Tycoon 3. There's a new rainy weather, more event challenges, and Halloween-themed outfits for customers. The most notable addition is the Trick or Treat feature, which allows you to send gifts to other players on a server, including in-game currencies and vegetables.
Here's a detailed explanation of how to send Trick or Treat gifts in Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 3.
How to give a Trick or Treat gift in Restaurant Tycoon 3
A Trick or Treat gift can be sent like other gifts in this restaurant management experience. Follow these steps to utilize the new feature:
- Head over to the player's restaurant to whom you want to send a gift.
- Approach the board outside this player's restaurant. It will show the eatery's rating, name, and other details.
- Interact with the board by pressing and holding the E key on PC.
- A pop-up menu will show all types of gifts that can be sent.
- Hit the "Free" button below Trick or Treat.
Once the gift is sent, an on-screen message will inform you about what was received by the targeted player. You'll also hear a distinct celebratory music.
Although a Trick or Treat is free, it is possible to send only a single gift to a certain player every 24 hours. The same is the case when others utilize this feature.
You can earn money offline by creating a franchise in Restaurant Tycoon 3. For a comprehensive guide on franchising, follow this link to the article.
Trick or Treat gifts in Restaurant Tycoon 3
The Trick or Treat has two outcomes. A Trick gives the targeted player a small reward, such as a Carrot or a Potato. Meanwhile, a Treat gives them better rewards like Celebrity Customer, VIP Customer, and Diamonds.
Here's a list of rewards that can be sent and obtained from a Trick or Treat:
- 1 Potato
- 1 Carrot
- Fog Aura
- 5 Diamonds
- 5 Likes
- 100 Cash
- VIP Customer
- Celebrity Customer
The VIP and Celebrity Customers spawn the moment a gift is received by the player. While VIPs give a large tip depending on their experience, the Celebrities increase the appearance rate of customers in a restaurant.
FAQs on Restaurant Tycoon 3
Is sending a Trick or Treat gift free?
Yes, sending such gifts is free. You don't have to spend Cash or Diamonds.
How do I receive Trick or Treat gifts?
You'll get such gifts when a player decides to Trick or Treat you in the game.
What are the uses of Carrots and Potatoes?
These vegetables can be used to upgrade a recipe.
