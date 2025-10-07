Restaurant Tycoon 3: Halloween Event guide

The first part of the Halloween Update has begun the celebrations for the spooky season in Restaurant Tycoon 3. Restaurateurs can complete challenges to earn Coupons and use them to unlock event-themed furniture and dishes. All the while, they can explore the new map, which has become washed with the season's colors of orange and green.

This comprehensive guide tells you how to obtain every Halloween-themed item in Restaurant Tycoon 3.

How to play the Halloween Event in Restaurant Tycoon 3

Dishes tied to the Halloween Event (Image via Roblox)

The first half of the Halloween Event has introduced 12 special dishes in Restaurant Tycoon 3. All of them can be unlocked with Coupons and then added to your menu. Since there are starters, sides, main courses, and desserts themed around Halloween, you can change the menu to only include the event dishes.

Coupons for unlocking the new dishes can be obtained by completing challenges. To check them, head over to EKEA, and interact with the NPC managing the store. A pop-up menu will show a total of five challenges, which will reset every day.

Among the many event challenges, the "Find hidden ghosts" is the most common. This task requires you to explore the map and collect skulls/ghosts. They can appear anywhere, except for the roofs of buildings, so keep your eyes peeled.

The event challenges (Image via Roblox)

After acquiring a set number of Coupons, press the Halloween Event button on the left side of the screen. Then, unlock any of the following dishes:

Eyeball Spaghetti - 22 Coupons

- 22 Coupons Deviled Eggs - 12 Coupons

- 12 Coupons Pumpkin Soup - 9 Coupons

- 9 Coupons Spooky Cake - 5 Coupons

- 5 Coupons Purple Jelly - 7 Coupons

- 7 Coupons Eyeball Muffin - 14 Coupons

- 14 Coupons Pie with an Eye - 19 Coupons

- 19 Coupons Pumpkin Pie - 7 Coupons

- 7 Coupons Candy Corn - 5 Coupons

- 5 Coupons Zombie Pie - 20 Coupons

- 20 Coupons Candy Apple - 15 Coupons

- 15 Coupons Worm Jelly - 12 Coupons

The Halloween furniture items can be found in EKEA, the in-game mart, whose contents have been temporarily changed to fit the current update.

All Halloween furniture in EKEA

All items in EKEA (Image via Roblox)

The following furniture items are currently available in EKEA. It is possible to buy them with either Coupons or Diamonds in Restaurant Tycoon 3.

Coffin - 10 Coupons or 9 Diamonds

- 10 Coupons or 9 Diamonds Spooky Plant - 5 Coupons or 4 Diamonds

- 5 Coupons or 4 Diamonds Triple Candle Stack - 4 Coupons or 3 Diamonds

- 4 Coupons or 3 Diamonds Halloween Banner - 10 Coupons or 9 Diamonds

- 10 Coupons or 9 Diamonds Halloween Chair - 4 Coupons or 3 Diamonds

- 4 Coupons or 3 Diamonds Scarecrow - 5 Coupons or 4 Diamonds

- 5 Coupons or 4 Diamonds Halloween Table - 6 Coupons or 5 Diamonds

- 6 Coupons or 5 Diamonds Halloween Arcade Machine - 10 Coupons or 9 Diamonds

- 10 Coupons or 9 Diamonds Ghost - 8 Coupons or 7 Diamonds

- 8 Coupons or 7 Diamonds Pumpkin Tree - 10 Coupons or 9 Diamonds

- 10 Coupons or 9 Diamonds Cauldron With Campfire - 10 Coupons or 9 Diamonds

- 10 Coupons or 9 Diamonds Halloween Sign - 5 Coupons or 4 Diamonds

- 5 Coupons or 4 Diamonds Triple Pumpkin Stack - 8 Coupons or 7 Diamonds

- 8 Coupons or 7 Diamonds Normal Gravestone - 6 Coupons or 5 Diamonds

- 6 Coupons or 5 Diamonds Skull - 3 Coupons or 2 Diamonds

Once any aforementioned furniture is purchased, it is added to the "Unlocked" section of the Build Mode.

FAQs on Restaurant Tycoon 3

Where is EKEA?

EKEA can be found in the shopping plaza.

How do I get Coupons for buying Halloween dishes and furniture?

Coupons can be obtained by completing event challenges.

How do I play the Halloween Arcade Machine?

To play the arcade machine, approach it and then hold the E key on PC.

