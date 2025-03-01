  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • How to unlock Gate 8 in Ninja Time

How to unlock Gate 8 in Ninja Time

By Swastik Sharma
Modified Mar 01, 2025 12:32 GMT
Ninja Time
Getting the Eight Gates is a challenging task in Ninja Time (Image via Roblox)

Ninja Time allows players to join various clans and get powerful in a variety of ways. Inspired by Eight Gates from the Naruto anime, Gate 8 is one of the paths you can choose to rain down a beating on your enemies. However, it can be quite challenging to unlock and activate the Gate 8 in-game.

Ad

Hence, this article will offer a brief guide that will highlight all the quests necessary to unlock this power and all the skills that come with it.

A brief guide to unlocking Gate 8 in Ninja Time

You must complete Stone Leo&#039;s quests to get this skill (Image via Roblox)
You must complete Stone Leo's quests to get this skill (Image via Roblox)

Before you can unlock Gate 8 in the game, you must meet some requirements. These range from getting the right clan to reaching a certain level of skill mastery. Below, we have the complete list of these requirements:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Join the Fighter Clan
  • Join the Fighter Family
  • Reach level 40+
  • Raise your Fighter level to 50
  • Raise your Taijutsu level to 30

To get a clan, go to the main menu of the game and click on Spins. Now, you must test your luck to get a random clan assigned to you. So, keep spinning until you get the Fighter Clan. The next step is to complete all the quests that will unlock Gate 8.

  • Go to the Training Academy and talk to Stone Leo.
  • Complete his quests until you reach the Stone Fighting Style mission.
  • You must do 350 Pushups, 300 Subjugate Logs, 500 Abdominal exercises, and 475 Squats to complete this quest.
  • Keep grinding until you complete all these tasks. Once done, go back and talk to Stone Leo.
  • He will give you the Stone Fighting Style reward for completing the quest.
  • Click M and then open the Skill Tree. Select Clan and then click on Eight Gates.
  • Finally, click on Unlock to obtain this skill.
Ad

Also check: Ninja Time clans tier list

All Eight Gate skills and buffs

You can unlock the gates by going to the Clans option (Image via Roblox)
You can unlock the gates by going to the Clans option (Image via Roblox)

Once you unlock the first gate, you can then keep leveling up to obtain all the other gates leading to the final eighth gate in the skill tree. Below, we have the complete list of gates, how to unlock them, as well as everything that they offer.

Ad

Gate

Level Requirement

Stats

1st Gate

Fighter Level 5

- Boost: +6 Agility Mastery and +5 Taijutsu Mastery

- Vitality Cost: 25 HP

- Cooldown: 2 seconds

2nd Gate

Fighter Level 10

- Boost: +8 Agility Mastery and +10 Taijutsu Mastery

- Vitality Cost: 50 HP

- Cooldown: 2 seconds

3rd Gate

Fighter Level 15

- Boost: +10 Agility Mastery and +15 Taijutsu Mastery

- Vitality Cost: 75 HP

- Cooldown: 2 seconds

4th Gate

Fighter Level 20

- Boost: +12 Agility Mastery and +20 Taijutsu Mastery

- Vitality Cost: 100 HP

- Cooldown: 2 seconds

5th Gate

Fighter Level 25

- Boost: +14 Agility Mastery and +25 Taijutsu Mastery

- Vitality Cost: 125 HP

- Cooldown: 2 seconds

6th Gate

Fighter Level 30

- Boost: +16 Agility Mastery and +30 Taijutsu Mastery

- Vitality Cost: 150 HP

- Cooldown: 2 seconds

7th Gate

Fighter Level 40

- Boost: +18 Agility Mastery and +35 Taijutsu Mastery

- Vitality Cost: 175 HP

- Cooldown: 2 seconds

8th Gate

Fighter Level 40

- Boost: +20 Agility Mastery and +40 Taijutsu Mastery

- Vitality Cost: 200 HP

- Cooldown: 2 seconds

Ad

Unlocking and activating the eighth gate is the best since it gives the most boost to your stats and power. However, the other gates are also helpful, especially if you're still at lower levels but want to get a boost for your attributes.

Also check: How to catch Crowned Anglerfish in Fisch

FAQs about Ninja Time

Which clan is required to get Eight Gates in Ninja Time?

Ad

You must have the Fighter Clan to get this skill.

What is the level requirement to get Gate 8 in Ninja Time?

You must be level 40+ to get this skill.

Do you need the Fighter Family to get Eight Gates in Ninja Time?

Yes, you must have the Fighter Family for this skill.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी