How to unlock Gate 8 in Ninja Time

Ninja Time allows players to join various clans and get powerful in a variety of ways. Inspired by Eight Gates from the Naruto anime, Gate 8 is one of the paths you can choose to rain down a beating on your enemies. However, it can be quite challenging to unlock and activate the Gate 8 in-game.

Hence, this article will offer a brief guide that will highlight all the quests necessary to unlock this power and all the skills that come with it.

A brief guide to unlocking Gate 8 in Ninja Time

You must complete Stone Leo's quests to get this skill (Image via Roblox)

Before you can unlock Gate 8 in the game, you must meet some requirements. These range from getting the right clan to reaching a certain level of skill mastery. Below, we have the complete list of these requirements:

Join the Fighter Clan

Join the Fighter Family

Reach level 40+

Raise your Fighter level to 50

Raise your Taijutsu level to 30

To get a clan, go to the main menu of the game and click on Spins. Now, you must test your luck to get a random clan assigned to you. So, keep spinning until you get the Fighter Clan. The next step is to complete all the quests that will unlock Gate 8.

Go to the Training Academy and talk to Stone Leo .

. Complete his quests until you reach the Stone Fighting Style mission.

mission. You must do 350 Pushups , 300 Subjugate Logs , 500 Abdominal exercises , and 475 Squats to complete this quest.

, , , and to complete this quest. Keep grinding until you complete all these tasks. Once done, go back and talk to Stone Leo.

He will give you the Stone Fighting Style reward for completing the quest.

Click M and then open the Skill Tree . Select Clan and then click on Eight Gates .

and then open the . Select and then click on . Finally, click on Unlock to obtain this skill.

All Eight Gate skills and buffs

You can unlock the gates by going to the Clans option (Image via Roblox)

Once you unlock the first gate, you can then keep leveling up to obtain all the other gates leading to the final eighth gate in the skill tree. Below, we have the complete list of gates, how to unlock them, as well as everything that they offer.

Gate Level Requirement Stats 1st Gate Fighter Level 5 - Boost: +6 Agility Mastery and +5 Taijutsu Mastery - Vitality Cost: 25 HP - Cooldown: 2 seconds 2nd Gate Fighter Level 10 - Boost: +8 Agility Mastery and +10 Taijutsu Mastery - Vitality Cost: 50 HP - Cooldown: 2 seconds 3rd Gate Fighter Level 15 - Boost: +10 Agility Mastery and +15 Taijutsu Mastery - Vitality Cost: 75 HP - Cooldown: 2 seconds 4th Gate Fighter Level 20 - Boost: +12 Agility Mastery and +20 Taijutsu Mastery - Vitality Cost: 100 HP - Cooldown: 2 seconds 5th Gate Fighter Level 25 - Boost: +14 Agility Mastery and +25 Taijutsu Mastery - Vitality Cost: 125 HP - Cooldown: 2 seconds 6th Gate Fighter Level 30 - Boost: +16 Agility Mastery and +30 Taijutsu Mastery - Vitality Cost: 150 HP - Cooldown: 2 seconds 7th Gate Fighter Level 40 - Boost: +18 Agility Mastery and +35 Taijutsu Mastery - Vitality Cost: 175 HP - Cooldown: 2 seconds 8th Gate Fighter Level 40 - Boost: +20 Agility Mastery and +40 Taijutsu Mastery - Vitality Cost: 200 HP - Cooldown: 2 seconds

Unlocking and activating the eighth gate is the best since it gives the most boost to your stats and power. However, the other gates are also helpful, especially if you're still at lower levels but want to get a boost for your attributes.

FAQs about Ninja Time

Which clan is required to get Eight Gates in Ninja Time?

You must have the Fighter Clan to get this skill.

What is the level requirement to get Gate 8 in Ninja Time?

You must be level 40+ to get this skill.

Do you need the Fighter Family to get Eight Gates in Ninja Time?

Yes, you must have the Fighter Family for this skill.

