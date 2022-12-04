How to watch Roblox Battles (RB Battles) Season 3 Live - Watch time, where to watch, and more

Roblox Battle Season 3 is finally here after a week of leaks and announcements. Although the main event is on December 5, 2022, they will start the season with a concert on December 3, 2022, at 3 pm EST where the hosts of RB Battles will be singing their "Greatest Hits." This exclusive concert hasn't happened in the last two seasons.

The game currently looks cleaner in terms of animations. Devs have added new features, exclusive free and paid rewards, and mini-games to keep the Roblox community involved.

The event will also reveal the new currency in the game. Lastly, players can also check if the ones they voted for will be the winner and earn free rewards.

The developers finally revealed the season's details on their YouTube channel, Roblox Battles, and by tweeting on their official account, @RobloxBattles.

The concert will take place in the lobby of the game, here is how one can join:

Open Roblox on Chrome and sign in using the username and password. Players can also launch the Desktop app to access the account directly.

Next, players must search for the experience using the name - RB Battles.

Once the players are on the game's homepage, they can now press the green button to launch the game.

Players can also look at the 14 badges available this season on the homepage.

Once the game has fully loaded, players will be summoned to the lobby and can continue to run around and play games, or they can select the 'spectator' option that will be visible around the avatar. This will give a better view of the concert.

There is an open area to stand or jump, or players can sit in the seating area. Unfortunately, there is no dress circle or mezzanine.

The main event

The developers made a flashy intro of the popular YouTubers in this year's championship on their Twitter channel. Listed below are their accounts:

TanqR

KreekCraft

LeahAshe

JackeryzTTV

PghLFilms

IBellaYT

Thinknoodles

OminousNebula

MeganPlays

denisdaily

BanditesYT

Jayingee

iamsannay

LifeOfCali

These are the collaborating experiences in season 3:

Piggy

Arsenal

Jailbreak

Shopping Wars

Wacky Wizards

Mt. Everest Climbing Roleplay

Super Golf

Sonic Speed Simulator

Build a Boat For Treasure

Tower of Hell

Funky Friday

There might be a few secret games that might be revealed later. Players will have to wait and watch.

Players can watch the event on the developers' Youtube account, @RobloxBattles. Many popular YouTubers like KreekCraft live stream events as well. Players can head over to their channel for a live reaction.

The trophy

RB Battles @RobloxBattles THE RB BATTLES SEASON 3 TROPHY! IT'S BEAUTIFUL! THE RB BATTLES SEASON 3 TROPHY! IT'S BEAUTIFUL! 🏆 https://t.co/Xe533l48ea

This year's trophy looks suave and modern. It's a transparent crystal cube with the RB Battle logo. This was revealed by the developers on their Twitter account on November 20, 2022. This year, the winner also gets the Champion’s Swordpack 3.0 and a whopping 3,000,000 Robux.

