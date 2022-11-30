Shindo Life eye codes in Roblox (December 2022)

Shindo Life is an anime-inspired Roblox experience with a variety of worlds, modes, and mini-games. Players can unlock and use many abilities to battle creatures called Spirits.

Anime fans will be happy to learn that the creators of Roblox Shindo Life have published free codes that provide their in-game characters with different anime-themed eyes. However, these eyes are skins and do not awaken any powers.

Active eye codes in Roblox Shindo Life

Listed below are the active codes in Roblox Shindo Life:

1073513062 - Players can use this code and get Shinobi Life Custom eyes

5889450377 - Players can use this code and get Blossom eyes

5889868271 - Players can use this code and get Boruto eyes

5899682933 - Players can use this code and get Espada Mode

6116157937 - Players can use this code and get Black eyes

6194204693 - Players can use this code and get Sengoku

6245383920 - Players can use this code and get Eterno

7241436647 - Players can use this code and get Custom Eye

7694728446 - Players can use this code and get Blue Oni Eye

7696313168 - Players can use this code and get Right Star Eye 2

7698554002 - Players can use this code and get Shindo Bankai Akuma reanimation eyes

7703785482 - Players can use this code and get Custom Made eyes

7705288594 - Players can use this code and get 02 Left Eye

7708568243 - Players can use this code and get Shindo Isshiki Right Eye

7708572641 - Players can use this code and get Shindo Isshiki Left Eye

7714100823 - Players can use this code and get Itadori’s eyes

7716850764 - Players can use this code and get Eye Custom Rinnegan Akuma

7719303153 - Players can use this code and get Inferno eyes

7719323052 - Players can use this code and get Inferno eyes (scar)

7720396264 - Players can use this code and get Moon eyes

7756012728 - Players can use this code and get Senken-Sei eyes

7756901430 - Players can use this code and get God-ascended eyes

7758710221 - Players can use this code and get Temari eyes

Inactive eye codes in Roblox Shindo Life

Listed below are all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

1073513062 - Players who used this code got Angry red tattoo eyes

3043520575 - Players who used this code got custom Susanoo eyes

5889450377 - Players who used this code got Blossom eyes

5899682933 - Players who used this code got Espada Mode eyes

6576684381 - Players who used this code got Custom Akuma eyes

7241436647 - Players who used this code got Dark Void Eyes w/Scar on Right eye

7257634921 - Players who used this code got Cursed Sharingan

7698554002 - Players who used this code got Akuma Reanimation eyes

7760585988 - Players who used this code got Boruto Jougan eyes

7760585988 - Players who used this code got Boruto Jougan eyes

7762449183 - Players who used this code got Bennimaru eyes

7765829037 - Players who used this code got Gaara eyes from Naruto

7768323893 - Players who used this code got Azael eyes

7775643125 - Players who used this code got Cute Oni Face

7776060797 - Players who used this code got Gojo’s Red eyes

7788310183 - Players who used this code got Akaza’s eyes

7788339235 - Players who used this code got Akaza’s Face

7789977346 - Players who used this code got Balanced Senzo

7803206188 - Players who used this code got Enhanced curse mark

7805272010 - Players who used this code got Elemental Rinnegans

7816419249 - Players who used this code got Avatar of Suffering

7832644525 - Players who used this code got Forge Rengoku and Minikaze Azure

7835714334 - Players who used this code got Gojo eyes

7867935773 - Players who used this code got Blue Halo sea eyes

7910886413 - Players who used this code got Demon eyes

8092894207 - Players who used this code got Death God eyes

Steps to redeem the eye codes in Roblox Shindo Life

You can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in Roblox Shindo Life:

Start Roblox Shindo Life and wait for it to load.

and wait for it to load. Open the menu by pressing the M key.

Find the customer option and select it.

Enter the code in the text box that appears on the screen.

Hit the "Confirm" button to redeem the code.

If the redemption is not successful on the first attempt, players should restart the game and try again.

Poll : 0 votes