Shindo Life eye codes in Roblox (December 2022)

Shindo Life is an anime-inspired Roblox experience with a variety of worlds, modes, and mini-games. Players can unlock and use many abilities to battle creatures called Spirits.
Anime fans will be happy to learn that the creators of Roblox Shindo Life have published free codes that provide their in-game characters with different anime-themed eyes. However, these eyes are skins and do not awaken any powers.
Active eye codes in Roblox Shindo Life
Listed below are the active codes in Roblox Shindo Life:
- 1073513062 - Players can use this code and get Shinobi Life Custom eyes
- 5889450377 - Players can use this code and get Blossom eyes
- 5889868271 - Players can use this code and get Boruto eyes
- 5899682933 - Players can use this code and get Espada Mode
- 6116157937 - Players can use this code and get Black eyes
- 6194204693 - Players can use this code and get Sengoku
- 6245383920 - Players can use this code and get Eterno
- 7241436647 - Players can use this code and get Custom Eye
- 7694728446 - Players can use this code and get Blue Oni Eye
- 7696313168 - Players can use this code and get Right Star Eye 2
- 7698554002 - Players can use this code and get Shindo Bankai Akuma reanimation eyes
- 7703785482 - Players can use this code and get Custom Made eyes
- 7705288594 - Players can use this code and get 02 Left Eye
- 7708568243 - Players can use this code and get Shindo Isshiki Right Eye
- 7708572641 - Players can use this code and get Shindo Isshiki Left Eye
- 7714100823 - Players can use this code and get Itadori’s eyes
- 7716850764 - Players can use this code and get Eye Custom Rinnegan Akuma
- 7719303153 - Players can use this code and get Inferno eyes
- 7719323052 - Players can use this code and get Inferno eyes (scar)
- 7720396264 - Players can use this code and get Moon eyes
- 7756012728 - Players can use this code and get Senken-Sei eyes
- 7756901430 - Players can use this code and get God-ascended eyes
- 7758710221 - Players can use this code and get Temari eyes
Inactive eye codes in Roblox Shindo Life
Listed below are all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:
- 1073513062 - Players who used this code got Angry red tattoo eyes
- 3043520575 - Players who used this code got custom Susanoo eyes
- 5889450377 - Players who used this code got Blossom eyes
- 5899682933 - Players who used this code got Espada Mode eyes
- 6576684381 - Players who used this code got Custom Akuma eyes
- 7241436647 - Players who used this code got Dark Void Eyes w/Scar on Right eye
- 7257634921 - Players who used this code got Cursed Sharingan
- 7698554002 - Players who used this code got Akuma Reanimation eyes
- 7760585988 - Players who used this code got Boruto Jougan eyes
- 7762449183 - Players who used this code got Bennimaru eyes
- 7765829037 - Players who used this code got Gaara eyes from Naruto
- 7768323893 - Players who used this code got Azael eyes
- 7775643125 - Players who used this code got Cute Oni Face
- 7776060797 - Players who used this code got Gojo’s Red eyes
- 7788310183 - Players who used this code got Akaza’s eyes
- 7788339235 - Players who used this code got Akaza’s Face
- 7789977346 - Players who used this code got Balanced Senzo
- 7803206188 - Players who used this code got Enhanced curse mark
- 7805272010 - Players who used this code got Elemental Rinnegans
- 7816419249 - Players who used this code got Avatar of Suffering
- 7832644525 - Players who used this code got Forge Rengoku and Minikaze Azure
- 7835714334 - Players who used this code got Gojo eyes
- 7867935773 - Players who used this code got Blue Halo sea eyes
- 7910886413 - Players who used this code got Demon eyes
- 8092894207 - Players who used this code got Death God eyes
Steps to redeem the eye codes in Roblox Shindo Life
You can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in Roblox Shindo Life:
- Start Roblox Shindo Life and wait for it to load.
- Open the menu by pressing the M key.
- Find the customer option and select it.
- Enter the code in the text box that appears on the screen.
- Hit the "Confirm" button to redeem the code.
If the redemption is not successful on the first attempt, players should restart the game and try again.
