Hunty Zombie perks guide

In Hunty Zombie, survival depends on more than just your weapons and teamwork. Making your way through hordes of zombies requires you to activate special abilities, or perks, that are tailored to your playstyle. They offer you increased attack power, movement speed, healing over time, and more such advantages, allowing you to withstand and defeat the relentless zombies.

At the moment, there are six perks in Hunty Zombie, spread across multiple rarities. Learn how to obtain them and their provided effects in this guide.

How to get perks in Hunty Zombie

Perks can be acquired with Spins (Image via Roblox)

Like weapons, perks can be obtained with Normal Spins and Lucky Spins. You can buy a Normal Spin by spending 2000 Cash in the "Perks" gacha. On the other hand, Lucky Spin can be obtained with Robux, from redemption codes, and as a reward for completing Secret Quests.

Lucky Spins offer the user a higher chance of getting Epic-, Legendary-, and Mythic-rarity perks. For more information about the odds provided by each gacha spin, check the following section:

Normal Spin odds

Rare - 60%

Epic - 30%

Legendary - 4%

Mythic - 1%

Lucky Spin odds

Epic - 60%

Legendary - 30%

Mythic - 10%

To roll for perks, open the Perks menu by clicking the namesake icon on the left side of the screen. Then, either hit the Lucky Spin or the Normal Spin button at the bottom. The game will assign you a perk within 10 seconds.

A total of six perks can be equipped at a time. While the first perk slot is provided for free, the rest need to be unlocked/purchased with Cash and Robux.

All perks in Hunty Zombie and their effects

Complete Secret Quests to get Lucky Spins (Image via Roblox)

Mentioned below are all the current perks and their effects in Hunty Zombie:

Perk Rarity Effects Berserk Rare Temporarily increases your attack power for 20 seconds. Great for turning the tide in close battles. Healer Epic Slowly restores your health over time. Stay alive longer during intense zombie fights. Flame Epic Your attacks set zombies on fire, dealing light damage over time. Critical Legendary Temporarily increases your attack power for 60 seconds. Undead Legendary Increases your movement speed and reduces skill cooldown. Vampire Mythic Increases your movement speed and lets you heal slightly with each hit. Zombies will continue losing a bit of health for a short time.

Experiment with different builds by switching your perks and Pets. Flame is particularly effective when you have the Dragon Pet equipped. Both synergize to help you burn zombies on your path, dealing damage-over-time to whoever gets hit.

Besides improving your offense, you can equip perks that boost your survivability. Healer is particularly useful for players who prefer tanky builds, since it helps them regenerate health. The effects of this perk can stack with the health buffs provided by the Shark and the Pig.

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

How do I activate my perk?

You can activate your equipped perk by pressing the 'E' key on PC.

What is the requirement for activating a perk?

To activate a perk, you'll need to first charge it by killing zombies. You can find its associated progress bar on the left side of the screen while in a level.

Is it possible to gift perks to other players?

No, you cannot gift any of your equipped perks to others.

What is the requirement for unlocking the second perk slot?

The second perk slot can be unlocked with 50,000 Cash.

