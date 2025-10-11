Hunty Zombie Priest weapon guide

Priest is a unique weapon introduced by Update 7 of Hunty Zombie. Unlike others that focus on damage and mobility, its skillset centers on healing the user as well as their teammates. This makes it a valuable asset for Raid battles and high-difficulty Campaigns as it can constantly save the team from being wiped out. However, to obtain this weapon, you'll need to progress in the Battle Pass.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about Priest, including its acquisition and skillset in Roblox Hunty Zombie.

How to get Priest in Hunty Zombie

The Season 1 Battle Pass (Image via Roblox)

Priest is the first weapon exclusively available from the Battle Pass. It is a reward in the Free track of the Season 1 pass, meaning every player can acquire it.

Ad

Trending

The Season 1 Battle Pass features 50 tiers. Priest is a reward for reaching the last tier, so be prepared for a long and arduous grind. You can progress in the BP tiers by completing Daily and Weekly Quests that offer BattlePass EXP as rewards.

Besides finishing missions, it is possible to progress in the Battle Pass by buying skips with Robux. A five-level skip costs 199 Robux at the moment. Note that these can be purchased any number of times as long as you've the required currency.

Ad

The Priest weapon, despite being pass-exclusive, belongs to the Legendary rarity. It is the fourth armament of such rarity after Guitar, Dual Gun, and Zombie Claws.

Check our updated Hunty Zombie weapons tier list to know where each item stands in the current meta.

Complete skillset of the Priest weapon

Priest has notable healing abilities (Image via Roblox)

Priest is entirely a support weapon. It lacks proper AoE and high damage skills, but makes up for it with its healing capabilities. In fact, this weapon's M1 skill does zero damage and instead heals the targeted teammates.

Ad

Here's a complete explanation of the Priest's skillset in Hunty Zombie:

M1 (Left mouse button) : Using this skill causes your avatar to heal teammates. There's no cooldown on this ability, so you can constantly heal your party.

: Using this skill causes your avatar to heal teammates. There's no cooldown on this ability, so you can constantly heal your party. Holy Spikes (Z key) : You summon spikes from the ground that deal heavy damage. This skill has a cooldown of less than three seconds, allowing you to spam it to clear waves.

: You summon spikes from the ground that deal heavy damage. This skill has a cooldown of less than three seconds, allowing you to spam it to clear waves. Holy Blessing (X key) : You use your hand to create a small AoE blast as well as apply healing and regen to all members in the party.

: You use your hand to create a small AoE blast as well as apply healing and regen to all members in the party. Solar Burst (C key) : Channeling the sun's energy, you send out a projectile that auto-locks on enemies and deals heavy damage.

: Channeling the sun's energy, you send out a projectile that auto-locks on enemies and deals heavy damage. Ultimate (G key): You create a large healing zone. Any player inside the zone receives healing for five seconds.

Ad

Priest is a strategic choice. Only those players who prefer to play passively and support their teammates must master this weapon.

Also check: Hunty Zombie Bow weapon guide

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

How do I get the Priest weapon?

Priest is a reward for reaching tier 50 of the Season 1 Battle Pass.

Can Premium Battle Pass holders also get the Priest weapon?

Yes. The Free track is available to all players, including those who bought the Premium pass.

Ad

What is the best Trait for the Priest weapon?

Prodigy is the best Trait for this weapon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025