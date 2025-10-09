Hunty Zombie Bow weapon guide

Bow is the first weapon of Exclusive rarity in Hunty Zombie. Added by the Raid Awakening update, it is among the top armaments in this anime wave defense title due to its incredible range and damage. Each hit from the Bow strikes the zombies like a bolt of lightning, and as a result of its fast attacks, it leaves little room for the undead to make your gameplay challenging.

Here's everything you need to know about acquiring and using the Bow weapon in Roblox Hunty Zombie.

How to get Bow in Hunty Zombie

The Raid Shop (Image via Roblox)

Bow cannot be bought with Cash or obtained from the weapons gacha by using Spins. Instead, you will need to purchase it from the Raid Shop. The ranged weapon costs a massive 600 Raid Coins, so be prepared for the long grind.

Raid Coins are one of the rewards for winning in the Raid mode. At the moment, there's a single boss in this game mode, the Ashen Samurai, who uses a massive bow to damage players. It also has a huge health bar, requiring you to team with friends and upgrade your arsenal before tackling the gargantuan challenge.

The Ashen Samurai needs to be defeated within 15 minutes in the Shogun Castle map. Each player who manages to do so gets Raid Coins (guaranteed reward) and Raid Tickets (25% drop chance). The amount of Raid Coins that they get is determined by their Raid ranking, with the MVPs getting 20 coins in one instance.

You will need to complete 50 to 60 Raids to eventually get the amount for purchasing the Bow. Once unlocked, the weapon will be stored in your "Items" menu, from where you can equip/unequip it any time.

Check our updated Hunty Zombie weapons guide to learn about each armament's skillset and availability.

Skillset of the Bow weapon in Hunty Zombie

All about the Bow's skills (Image via Roblox)

The Bow has a faster M1 attack than the Shoes and the Scissors weapons. Additionally, since it is a ranged weapon, it is perfect for Raid battles. You can unleash volley after volley at the bosses, while avoiding getting close to them and sidestepping their AoE attacks.

Here's the powerful skillset of the Bow weapon in Hunty Zombie:

M1 (Left mouse button) - You fire three quick arrows.

- You fire three quick arrows. Nature's Recoil (Z key) - After taking a step back, you fire three explosive arrows. It is like a faster and more damaging version of the M1 skill.

- After taking a step back, you fire three explosive arrows. It is like a faster and more damaging version of the M1 skill. Sylvan Bind (X key) - You rain down arrows at the enemies in a small area.

- You rain down arrows at the enemies in a small area. Verdant Burst (C key) - You dash and deal multiple hits with the bow. An excellent skill for defeating zombie groups in an instant.

- You dash and deal multiple hits with the bow. An excellent skill for defeating zombie groups in an instant. Ultimate (G key): You shower arrows at the enemies. Each arrow has a large explosion area, while the skill itself covers a lot of space.

It is possible to further enhance the Bow's capabilities by investing in upgrades and equipping passives. Consider getting the AS (+10% Attack Speed) and the AP (+20% Skill Damage) passives for this weapon.

Also check: Hunty Zombie weapons tier list

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

What is the rarity of the Bow weapon?

Bow is of Exclusive rarity.

Are Raid Coins a guaranteed reward for completing a Raid?

Yes, such coins are always rewarded when you complete a Raid.

How many players can join a Raid?

A total of six players can join a Raid.

