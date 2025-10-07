Hunty Zombie weapons tier list

Hunty Zombie is all about slaying zombies across multiple levels and earning rewards like gold, raid tickets, and crafting items. Weapons offer the main way to kill the undead and thus are an integral part of the gameplay. Each weapon has four skills, including an Awakening, that affects its overall usefulness in the action survival experience.

Ad

The choice of weapon is paramount as it determines the fine line between success and failure. In this tier list, all weapons have been ranked, so that you can build the best loadout for both Campaigns and Raids.

Ranking all weapons in Hunty Zombie

Anchor is a solid secondary weapon (Image via Roblox)

Currently, there are 13 weapons in Roblox Hunty Zombie. All have been put into the four tiers according to their damage potential, area of effect (AoE) skills, and overall effectiveness in the meta.

Ad

Trending

S tier

The Ghost weapon has great AoE skills (Image via Roblox)

The S tier features the strongest weapons in this zombie-killing experience. They are highly versatile, excelling as both primary and secondary armaments.

Ad

Weapon Rarity Obtainability Shoes Divine Gacha Dagger Limited Dagger Event (expired) Ghost Divine Gacha Anchor Mythic Gacha Bow Exclusive Raid Shop

Ad

A tier

The Scythe is currently unobtainable (Image via Roblox)

Due to their skill damage, weapons in the A tier are slightly less effective than those in the S tier. They are great for Campaign runs, but better armaments are recommended for fighting the Ashen Samurai in the Raid mode.

Ad

Weapon Rarity Obtainability Katana Mythic Gacha Scythe Limited Scythe Event (expired) Greatsword Mythic Gacha

Ad

B tier

A still from the Guitar's ultimate ability (Image via Roblox)

The B tier consists of average weapons. Their skills are quite stylistic, giving the users a motivating visual experience, but there are far stronger items in the game.

Ad

Weapon Rarity Obtainability Guitar Legendary Gacha Dual Gun Legendary Gacha Zombie Claws Legendary Gacha

Ad

C tier

Baseball Bat is given for free to beginners (Image via Roblox)

It's best to avoid using the weapons in the C tier, unless you really want to challenge yourself. They are underwhelming due to their low damage output.

Ad

Weapon Rarity Obtainability Baseball Bat Rare Starter weapon Axes Epic Gacha

Ad

Best weapons in Hunty Zombie

The Shoes weapon is extremely powerful (Image via Roblox)

Here are detailed explanations about the best weapons in Hunty Zombie:

Ad

Shoes : This weapon packs high mobility and a powerful skillset. You can clear a Hard difficulty Campaign run in quick time by just using its M1 skill.

: This weapon packs high mobility and a powerful skillset. You can clear a Hard difficulty Campaign run in quick time by just using its M1 skill. Dagger : Possessing impeccable AoE, this weapon is ideal for any challenge. It also gives its user the unique ability to summon.

: Possessing impeccable AoE, this weapon is ideal for any challenge. It also gives its user the unique ability to summon. Ghost : Like the Dagger, this weapon has great AoE and deals heavy damage with every hit.

: Like the Dagger, this weapon has great AoE and deals heavy damage with every hit. Anchor : The most notable secondary weapon for Raids. It gives the user the health-increasing Warrior Mode ability, besides providing them with decent crowd-control skills.

: The most notable secondary weapon for Raids. It gives the user the health-increasing Warrior Mode ability, besides providing them with decent crowd-control skills. Bow: Boasting incredible range, damage, and area-affecting skills, this is the best ranged weapon at the moment.

Ad

This article will be updated whenever new weapons are introduced by updates.

Also check: All Hunty Zombie Pets and their passives

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

What is the drop rate of a Divine weapon in the gacha?

The Normal Odds for a Divine weapon are 0.1%, while the Lucky Odds are 1%.

How do I get the Bow weapon?

The Bow weapon can be bought with 600 Raid Coins in the Raid Shop.

Ad

How can I upgrade weapons?

You can upgrade a weapon's cooldown, damage, and critical chance by spending Coins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025