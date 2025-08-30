Hunty Zombie Dagger guide

Hunty Zombie Update 2 has introduced a dual-wield weapon following the addition of the one-handed Scythe. The overall eighth weapon in this anime wave defense title, the Dagger has instantly gained popularity due to its lightning-fast strikes and high damage. It is available for a limited time, requiring players to purchase it from the Merchant within two weeks.

This guide tells you everything about unlocking the Dagger weapon in Roblox Hunty Zombie.

How to get Dagger in Hunty Zombie

Complete quests to unlock the Dagger (Image via Roblox)

Dagger can be obtained from the Merchant NPC in the middle of the lobby. Once you select the weapon after interacting with the Merchant, a menu will appear on the screen, showing you the requirements for obtaining it.

To be eligible for purchasing the Dagger weapon, you'll need to be at least Level 25 and possess a minimum of 1,500,000 Cash. Furthermore, the following quests need to be completed:

Play 5 Nightmare Campaigns (reward: 5 Lucky Weapon Spins)

Play 10 Hard Campaigns (reward: 5 Normal Weapon Spins)

It must be noted that the quests require you to "play" campaigns on certain difficulties. As such, it is not mandatory to finish them. You gain quest progression even if you lose a campaign in Hunty Zombie.

Upon its release, the Dagger had 10 quests associated with its acquisition. Most were removed after a poll was conducted on the game's Discord, where the majority voted that coin and level must be the only requirements for acquiring a limited weapon.

Besides Dagger, it is currently possible to get the Scythe from the Merchant. This limited weapon also has multiple requirements, which are mentioned in this guide.

Dagger moveset in Hunty Zombie

Dagger is a powerful new weapon (Image via Roblox)

Described below is the Dagger weapon's entire moveset:

M1 - Aiming for the gut, you deal three alternating slashes with your daggers.

- Aiming for the gut, you deal three alternating slashes with your daggers. Umbral Pierce (Z key) : You use one of your daggers to unleash a flurry of strikes that tears through your enemies. This is great for crowd control.

: You use one of your daggers to unleash a flurry of strikes that tears through your enemies. This is great for crowd control. Nyx Mirage (X key) : You summon two clones that fight with you. They disappear after several seconds.

: You summon two clones that fight with you. They disappear after several seconds. Shadow Flash (C key) : Using both daggers, you deliver a long combo of slashes.

: Using both daggers, you deliver a long combo of slashes. Ultimate (G key): An aura emerges from the surface, dealing damage to any enemies hit. It has a small AoE, but the damage is immense.

Interestingly, the Dagger is the only weapon that grants the user the power to create clones. The latter can fight for you at any time and even reach areas that aren't accessible by a player.

Also check: How to get Greatsword in Hunty Zombie

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

How do I get Cash for unlocking the Dagger weapon?

Cash can be obtained by completing Campaigns in any difficulty.

What is the cost of the Dagger?

This weapon can be purchased with 1,500,000 Cash after reaching Level 25 and completing its associated quests.

Is Dagger a good weapon?

Dagger is one of the meta weapons in this zombie-killing game. All its attacks have a good range and it can swiftly kill hordes with its powerful moveset.

