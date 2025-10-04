Hunty Zombie Ghost weapon guide

Ghost is the second weapon of Divine rarity to be included in Hunty Zombie. The highlight of the Awakening of the Ghost update, it is a melee weapon that stands out from the rest because it gives the user supernatural powers. A spectral ally manifests behind your avatar, who uses a katana to cut down enemies, making long-reaching attacks that deal heavy damage.

Ad

Here's all you need to know about the Ghost weapon, including its drop chance and skillset in Roblox Hunty Zombie.

How to get Ghost in Hunty Zombie

The odds of getting Ghost via Normal Spins (Image via Roblox)

Ghost can be acquired from the weapons gacha by utilizing Normal or Lucky Spins. Currently, it is the second armament belonging to the Divine category, alongside Shoes.

Ad

Trending

Normal Spins offer you a 0.1% chance of getting a Divine weapon. Lucky Spins, on the other hand, give you an increased 1% chance, which is why it's best to use the latter to pull Ghost from the gacha.

A weapon slot is provided for free to each Hunty Zombie player. You can unlock the second one with 50,000 Cash, and then keep rolling for the Ghost weapon. This way, you won't lose your original weapon alongside its upgrades because it will remain in your first slot.

Ad

Learn about each weapon and its abilities in our comprehensive Hunty Zombie weapons guide.

All skills of the Ghost weapon in Hunty Zombie

Skillset of the Ghost weapon (Image via Roblox)

When the Ghost weapon is equipped, your avatar solely relies on the spectral manifestation behind them to kill zombies. However, it does not make you immune to damage. You'll need to trigger skills strategically as well as use Pets and passives to clear stages or raids.

Ad

Here's the entire skillset of the Ghost weapon:

Soul Sever (Z key) : You send out strong slashes all around you. Skull symbols are momentarily visible in the aura exuded by the slashes.

: You send out strong slashes all around you. Skull symbols are momentarily visible in the aura exuded by the slashes. Spirit Shatter (X key) : Your avatar takes three steps forward, while the spectre behind them slashes at the enemy twice. These slashes have great crowd control abilities.

: Your avatar takes three steps forward, while the spectre behind them slashes at the enemy twice. These slashes have great crowd control abilities. Shadow Impale (C key) : The spectre flies, raises its katana, and then comes crashing to the ground. This skill deals high damage in a large area.

: The spectre flies, raises its katana, and then comes crashing to the ground. This skill deals high damage in a large area. Ultimate (G key): Your avatar becomes Awakened, receiving boosted attack damage. Moreover, when the ultimate is activated, it sends a devastating AoE blast.

Ad

The Ghost is a superior alternative to the Katana. It has better AoE attacks, skill damage, and it is more appealing to the eyes. Consider using it in the Raid mode after equipping ATK Speed and Critical Damage in your passive slots, alongside HP-boosting Pets like the Deer and the Goat in your Pet slots.

Also check: Hunty Zombie Shoes weapon guide

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

What is the rarity of the Ghost weapon?

Ad

This weapon is of Divine rarity.

What is the chance of getting a Divine weapon with Lucky Spins?

There's a 1% chance of getting a Divine weapon when using Lucky Spins.

Is it possible to upgrade the Ghost's damage?

Yes, you can upgrade this weapon's damage as well as other stats by using Cash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025