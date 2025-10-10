Hunty Zombie Update 7 patch notes

Hunty Zombie Update 7 has released a wave of fresh content into the anime wave defense title. Released on October 10, 2025, the latest development has introduced a Battle Pass system, a Guide System for beginners, two powerful weapons, a White Pigeon Pet, and much more. Notably, the Battle Pass has both Free and Premium tracks, which present different rewards to players.
This article features the complete changelog for Update 7, also known as the Shadows Rising update, in Hunty Zombie.
All new content in Hunty Zombie Update 7
The Season 1 Battle Pass can be accessed by pressing the "Pass" button on the right side of the screen. It has a Free track, which is available to all players, and a Premium track that can be unlocked with 399 Robux. Premium offers better Coin rewards, the White Pigeon Pet, and the Crossnecklaces cosmetic.
To progress in the Battle Pass, you'll need to complete Daily and Weekly quests tied to the new feature. The quests reset every day at 12:00 am GMT.
Below are the complete patch notes for Update 7.
Shadows Rising
New Additions
- New weapons: Pure Hand, Priest
- New Perk: Adrenaline
- New Passive: CRIT
- New Pet: White Pigeon
- New Cosmetics: Crossnecklaces, Ring of Faith
- New Bundle: Priest Bundle, Lots Weapons Bundles
- Guideline System
- Battlepass System
- Rework Profile
Changes
- Guarantee Weapon drop rate (Legendary/Mythic)
Bugfixes
- Fix lots of bugs...
- Fixed "0$ Duplicated"
- Fixed Duplicate Weapon
- Fixed Skill bug
- Fixed Bow can be bought multiple times
How to get the new weapons in Hunty Zombie
Two weapons have been put into the ever-expanding arsenal of Hunty Zombie. One of them, the Pure Hand, can be obtained from the gacha. It is the second Epic-rarity item to be added after the Axes weapon.
The Priest weapon is available in the Free track of the Season 1 Battle Pass. It is a reward for reaching tier 34 in the pass, the final tier. Play the game dedicatedly, complete every Daily and Weekly quest associated with the pass, and you will eventually unlock the weapon.
Priest is the first to be introduced as a Battle Pass-exclusive armament. Yet, it is of Legendary weapon, akin to the Guitar, Dual Gun, and Zombie Claws.
FAQs on Hunty Zombie
When was Update 7 released?
This update arrived on October 10, 2025, at 4:30 pm UTC after a brief delay.
How do I get the Ring of Faith?
To get this gear, redeem the code FREERING in the game.
How do I get the Crossnecklaces?
The Crossnecklaces equipment is a reward for reaching tier 10 in the Premium Battle Pass.
What is the cost of the Priest Bundle?
The Priest Bundle costs 299 Robux. It gives 25 Battle Pass levels, 200,000 Coins, 10 Trait Crystals, and the Priest Effect.
