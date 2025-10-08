How to get the School Master achievement in Hunty Zombie

Hunty Zombie consists of a long list of achievements, which players can complete to earn titles as well as experience points for leveling up. The School Master is a challenging achievement because it requires you to complete a particular map within a short time. Besides skillful gameplay, you will need fully-upgraded meta weapons, strong passives, and Pets that increase your skill attack damage.

Ad

This guide features tips and strategies for completing the School Master achievement in Roblox Hunty Zombie.

About the School Master achievement in Hunty Zombie

The School Master achievement (Image via Roblox)

For the School Master title, you'll need to finish the School map on Campaign mode within seven minutes. This means killing every zombie horde in each stage, slaying the boss, and then escaping with the helicopter.

Ad

Trending

Here's how you can enter the School map in Hunty Zombie:

Click the Areas button on the left side of the screen.

Teleport to the Play area and then approach one of the zones.

Select the Campaign mode, the School map, the difficulty, and the number of players that can join you in battle.

After a few seconds, you and your friends will be teleported to the map.

School consists of different kinds of enemies, the most dangerous being the kamikaze and the poison-spitting zombies. Maintain distance from such foes and then use your weapon's best area-of-effect skills to defeat them.

Ad

Confused about which weapon to pick? Check our update Hunty Zombie weapons tier list to learn about the current meta.

Tips for completing the School Master achievement

Become the School Master by following these tips (Image via Roblox)

These tips and strategies will help you effortlessly complete the School Master achievement in Hunty Zombie:

Ad

Pick the Normal difficulty : You don't have to complete the School map on a particular difficulty to complete the achievement. So, choose Normal, since enemies in this difficulty are easier to defeat due to their low health and damage.

: You don't have to complete the School map on a particular difficulty to complete the achievement. So, choose Normal, since enemies in this difficulty are easier to defeat due to their low health and damage. Select and upgrade the meta weapons : Shoes, Ghost, Anchor, Bow, and Dagger are the best weapons in the game. Obtain any, upgrade it to max level, and then try to complete the achievement.

: Shoes, Ghost, Anchor, Bow, and Dagger are the best weapons in the game. Obtain any, upgrade it to max level, and then try to complete the achievement. Equip ATK passives : Passives can be obtained from the Passive Pack, which costs $40,000 in the Shop. It's best to equip the Attack and Attack Speed passives as they help you steamroll enemies quickly.

: Passives can be obtained from the Passive Pack, which costs $40,000 in the Shop. It's best to equip the Attack and Attack Speed passives as they help you steamroll enemies quickly. Use Prodigy on your primary weapon : The Prodigy Trait has a 0.5% chance of appearing on a weapon. Keep using Trait Rerolls to obtain it in your main weapon because it gives increased Damage, enhanced Attack Speed, and more buffs.

: The Prodigy Trait has a 0.5% chance of appearing on a weapon. Keep using Trait Rerolls to obtain it in your main weapon because it gives increased Damage, enhanced Attack Speed, and more buffs. Group zombies before using skills: Instead of wasting a skill on a couple of zombies, let the entire horde approach and swarm you. Then, use your weapon's best AoE skill.

Ad

Pets are also vital for finishing achievements. To improve your damage output, equip the Dragon to get a bonus 20% chance to inflict Burn on enemies, and the Bat for increased Ability Damage, among other benefits.

Also check: Hunty Zombie Mythic Pet Pack guide

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

What is the requirement for the School Master achievement?

For this achievement, you'll need to complete the School Campaign within seven minutes.

Ad

How do I get the Bow weapon?

The Bow can be unlocked from the Raid Shop by spending 600 Raid Coins.

Who is the boss in the School map?

The School Master is the boss zombie in this map.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025