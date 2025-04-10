Immortal Luck codes (April 2025)

The active Immortal Luck codes provide several beneficial items to assist you in becoming the ultimate cultivator. In this Roblox simulator, you have to roll for different auras and gain strength by meditating. Codes offer Golden Pills and Red Pills that increase the Qi gains from the meditation rounds. Apart from consumables, you can get important resources for performing Rebirths.

Although codes help speed up the grind, they must be redeemed instantly to avoid missing out on rewards.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Immortal Luck codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Immortal Luck codes

Immortal Luck is a cultivation game (Image via Roblox)

The working Roblox codes for Immortal Luck are listed below:

List of active codes in Immortal Luck Code Rewards SorryForShutdown! x10 Golden Pills, x5 Yin Yang Pills, and x5 Luck Potions BattleUpdate! x10 Golden Pills, x25 Red Pills, and x5 Luck Potions LateHappyNewYear! x10,000 Spirit Stones, x3 Luck Potions, and x3 Roll Speed Potions SorryForDelay3 x5000 Spirit Stones, x3 Roll Speed Potions, and x2 Yin Yang Pills SorryForDelay2 x5000 Spirit Stones, x5 Golden Pills, x1 Luck Potion, and x1 Roll Speed Potion SorryForDelay1 x5000 Spirit Stones, x1 Luck Potion, and x1 Yin Yang Pill

Expired Immortal Luck codes

There are no expired codes in Immortal Luck at the moment. If any of these codes stop providing rewards, this section will be updated.

How to redeem Roblox Immortal Luck codes

Enter active codes precisely to claim the corresponding rewards (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes is as straightforward as gaining Qi by meditating in Roblox Immortal Luck. Follow these instructions to activate codes in the game:

Launch Immortal Luck on Roblox.

Tap the </> Codes button at the top of the screen.

button at the top of the screen. Type or paste a working code in the " Enter Code Here " text field.

" text field. Hit Redeem to activate the code and get rewards.

Immortal Luck codes and their importance

Use Pills to increase your Qi cultivation multiplier (Image via Roblox)

Several useful rewards can be acquired by utilizing codes in Roblox Immortal Luck. You can use various kinds of Pills, such as Yin Yang Pills and Golden Pills, to increase the Qi multiplier temporarily. Potions can be consumed to boost luck and roll speed. The boosts are stackable, so you can fast-forward your cultivation progress and perform the early Breakthroughs within a few minutes.

Codes also offer Spirit Stones in large quantities, offering an alternative to pressing "Roll" to get the in-game resource. You can use the stones for Rebirths.

Immortal Luck code troubleshooting (how to fix)

You may come across the "code invalid or expired" error when redeeming codes in Immortal Luck. To solve the issue and continue with the redemptions, copy and paste the working codes rather than typing them into the game's text box.

The copy-paste method will help eliminate errors like improper letter casing and typographical mistakes. However, avoid copying extra spaces when picking codes from this article, as it may hinder the smooth redemption process.

Where to find new Immortal Luck codes

Join the MS: Immortal Luck Discord server to keep track of the promo codes for this Roblox simulation experience. The developers mention them in the "updates" channel alongside revealing the updates and fixes for the game.

FAQs on Immortal Luck codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Immortal Luck?

SorryForShutdown! is the latest code for the Roblox game, and it provides Golden Pills, Yin Yang Pills, and Luck Potions.

When do active codes for Immortal Luck expire?

The expiration dates of the freebies haven't been officially revealed. Given that they can become inactive at any time, it's best to redeem the active codes for Immortal Luck as soon as possible.

When will more Immortal Luck gift codes be released?

The game creators haven't provided a code release schedule. However, based on certain patterns, it can be assumed that fresh freebies for Immortal Luck will be released during updates, shutdowns, and events.

