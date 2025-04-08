Limbus Defense codes (April 2025)

Roblox Limbus Defense codes help you fortify your defenses to withstand the most formidable enemy waves. In this tower defense experience, you are tasked with protecting the Limbus from several deadly creatures. The game's codes will assist you in your objective by providing Lunacy, which you can use to obtain new units and then equip them from your inventory.

Ad

This article features all valid codes for Limbus Defense and the steps to redeem them in the game.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Limbus Defense codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Limbus Defense codes

Limbus Defense is a TD experience inspired by Limbus Company (Image via Roblox)

Currently, a single code is active for Limbus Defense. We'll update the following list when new ones are revealed by the developer on their social channels:

Ad

Trending

List of active codes in Limbus Defense Code Rewards 200MEMBERS 2600 Lunacy

Ad

Expired Limbus Defense codes

There are no expired codes in the game at the moment.

Also check: Latest Build Defense codes

How to redeem Roblox Limbus Defense codes

Get Lunacy easily by redeeming codes (Image via Roblox)

Unless you join ArchZara's Opportunity Roblox group, you won't be able to redeem codes in Limbus Defense. Become a part of the game's Roblox community and then follow these steps to redeem the valid codes:

Ad

Launch Limbus Defense on Roblox.

Tap the yellow icon on the left side of your game screen.

Input an active code in the red text box.

Hit the Enter key to claim free rewards.

Limbus Defense codes and their importance

Limbus Defense gameplay (Image via Roblox)

Lunacy is a crucial resource in Roblox Limbus Defense. The game provides you with enough Lunacy at the beginning to obtain and equip more units. However, to increase your odds of getting the best ones from the gacha, the developers often drop new redeem codes offering the resource as a reward. Lunacy is indicated by a rose icon on the screen.

Ad

Apart from codes, Lunacy can be obtained by finishing games at any difficulty level in Roblox Limbus Defense.

Limbus Defense code troubleshooting (how to fix)

Joining the developer's Roblox group is mandatory for redeeming codes in Limbus Defense. However, if you still receive an error during redemptions, cross-check the code for spelling mistakes and extra spaces. Ensure all numbers and letters are entered precisely before hitting the Redeem button.

Ad

Alternatively, you can start copying active Roblox codes from this guide and pasting them into the text box in the game to eliminate issues caused by typos and incorrect letter casing.

Also check: Latest Shinobi Rising codes

Where to find new Roblox Limbus Defense codes

Join the Opportunity Discord server with the provided link (Image via Roblox)

The best way to keep track of the latest codes for Limbus Defense is to join the Opportunity Discord server. The developers will mention any newly released codes in the "announcements" channel, following which they may update the game description of Limbus Defense to notify more Roblox players about the freebies.

Ad

FAQs on Limbus Defense codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Limbus Defense?

200MEMBERS is the newest code for the tower defense game.

How many times can a gift code be redeemed in Limbus Defense?

Each Limbus Defense code can be redeemed only once. If players attempt to use a code twice, they will see an error message.

When will more codes arrive for Roblox Limbus Defense?

Fresh codes for Limbus Defense could be released during updates and when the game achieves a new milestone, such as getting a certain number of likes or active players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024