Shinobi Rising codes (April 2025)

Shinobi Rising codes provide different in-game rewards to assist you in your goal of becoming the strongest ninja. Although there are several missions in this experience, the real challenge emerges from the PvP encounters with other players. Each battle is a test of your nerves due to the permadeath system.

Given that you lose all items after being defeated, it is imperative to have a strong start in Shinobi Rising. The latest codes provide you with a competitive advantage by giving different rerolls and additional benefits.

Active Shinobi Rising codes

Shinobi Rising is a high-stakes fighting game (Image via Roblox)

The following active Shinobi Rising codes give different rewards:

List of active codes in Shinobi Rising Code Rewards 100PLAYERS! 7 Clan Rerolls, 7 Race Rerolls, and 2 SPR Orbs UPDATEPART1 Free rewards

Expired Shinobi Rising codes

Currently, Shinobi Rising does not have any inactive codes.

How to redeem Roblox Shinobi Rising codes

The code redemption pop-up window in Shinobi Rising (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem the featured codes for Shinobi Rising:

Start Shinobi Rising on Roblox.

Press the Play button to join a server.

button to join a server. After entering the game, click the M key on your keyboard.

on your keyboard. Click the cogwheel icon to open the Settings menu.

to open the Settings menu. Type an active code in the text box that says " Enter Here ."

." Hit Enter to activate the code and claim the corresponding rewards.

Shinobi Rising codes and their importance

Several useful rewards can be acquired by redeeming the active Roblox codes for Shinobi Rising. Particularly, the developer offers rerolls via codes to help players change their in-game Clan and Race. The hardcore PvP game features several customizations in a bid to provide combatants with the best chances of surviving and winning fights. Moreover, as they progress, they can use special orbs to power up their abilities and deal more damage.

Shinobi Rising code troubleshooting (How to fix)

If you are unable to activate a Shinobi Rising code, cross-check your entry for incorrect capitalization and typographical mistakes. Gift codes for this experience are case-sensitive and must be entered precisely in order to be redeemed. For more accuracy and faster redemptions, copy active codes from the provided list, paste them in the game's code box, and then hit the Enter key.

Where to find new Shinobi Rising codes

Be a part of the Shinobi Rising Discord community to stay updated on news, developments, and codes for the game. The developer reveals the new freebies in the "Announcements" channel, alongside disclosing their plans for enhancing the experience.

FAQs on Roblox Shinobi Rising codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Shinobi Rising?

100PLAYERS! is the newest code for the anime-inspired Roblox game.

When will more codes for Shinobi Rising be released?

New codes for Shinobi Rising could be released during updates and when the game reaches certain milestones.

Do codes for Shinobi Rising expire?

The expiration dates of the valid codes haven't been officially disclosed. They can become inactive at any time, so quickly redeeming them is advised.

