The latest Imposters and Roles codes offers a variety of free items that can help with your progression in the game. This Roblox experience involves identifying an imposter, determining who killed whom, completing tasks on the map, and other activities. Similar to Among Us, every role in a match is distinct. Each of the 12 players is assigned a specific role, such as Engineer, Lover, or Jester.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Imposters and Roles. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Imposters and Roles Codes (Active)

Below are the active codes for Imposters and Roles.

List of Active Imposters and Roles Codes

CODES

REWARDS

ROADTOGOLD

Golden Shards and Weapon Crate

NOVACORP

Free Rewards

TIKTOKSUB

Free Rewards

ALARM

Free Rewards

FREETICKETS

Free Rewards

IMPOSTERS21K

Free Rewards

HIDEORDIE

Free Rewards

SOMETICKETS

Free Rewards

QUICKSAND

Free Rewards

HUNT

Free Rewards

IMPOSTERS19K

Free Rewards

IMPOSTERSVALENTINE

Free Rewards

IMPOSTERS17K

Free Rewards

IMPOSTERS15K

Free Rewards

NOVISOR

Free Rewards

IMPOSTERS14K

Free Rewards

IMPOSTERS14K

Free Rewards

SILVERCARAPACEDISCORD

Building Box and a Weapon Crate (LATEST)

MPOSTERS24K

2 Building Boxes and an Imposter Ticket

SILVERCARAPACEGROUP

2 Building Boxes and 60 Cash

DOBRIVSKYTWITTER

3 Building Boxes and 50 Cash

TIKTOKSUB

Weapon Crate

How to redeem Imposters and Roles codes

Redeeming codes for Imposters and Roles is a straightforward process:

  • Open Imposters and Roles on Roblox.
  • Click on the ‘Gift’ icon located on the upper left side of the game screen.
  • Copy and paste a code from this guide into the ‘Enter a code’ text box
  • Click on the blue ‘Enter’ button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Imposters and Roles codes about, and what’s their importance?

Codes for Imposters and Roles can make it easier for you to succeed in your in-game role. Their rewards vary in type, ranging from basic currency typically earned through gameplay to uncommon premium currencies.

By redeeming the latest codes, you will receive free items and occasionally pets, which increase your stats and improve your chances of winning.

Imposters and Roles codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you did not receive any freebies after redeeming a code, double-check what you entered. To make sure the code is entered correctly, try copying and pasting it. Expiration may also prevent you from receiving freebies from codes.

Where to find new Imposters and Roles codes

To stay updated on the latest codes for Imposters and Roles, join the game developer's Silver Carapace Roblox group. Additionally, for news on updates and announcements, join the Silver Carapace Discord server and follow @Dobrivsky on X.

You can also choose to bookmark Sportskeeda's Roblox page and visit it once in a while to be informed of the latest active and expired codes for Imposters and Roles.

FAQs on Imposters and Roles Codes

What are the latest codes for Imposters and Roles?

"ROADTOGOLD" is the only latest active code in Imposters and Roles.

Which code provides the best rewards in Imposters and Roles?

The code "MPOSTERS24K" grants you free Building Boxes and an Imposter Ticket.

How beneficial are codes for Imposters and Roles?

Codes can used to get basic and premium currencies, items, and pets.

