The latest Imposters and Roles codes offers a variety of free items that can help with your progression in the game. This Roblox experience involves identifying an imposter, determining who killed whom, completing tasks on the map, and other activities. Similar to Among Us, every role in a match is distinct. Each of the 12 players is assigned a specific role, such as Engineer, Lover, or Jester.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Imposters and Roles. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Imposters and Roles Codes (Active)

There are many free active codes in Imposters and Roles (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Below are the active codes for Imposters and Roles.

Trending

List of Active Imposters and Roles Codes CODES REWARDS ROADTOGOLD Golden Shards and Weapon Crate NOVACORP Free Rewards TIKTOKSUB Free Rewards ALARM Free Rewards FREETICKETS Free Rewards IMPOSTERS21K Free Rewards HIDEORDIE Free Rewards SOMETICKETS Free Rewards QUICKSAND Free Rewards HUNT Free Rewards IMPOSTERS19K Free Rewards IMPOSTERSVALENTINE Free Rewards IMPOSTERS17K Free Rewards IMPOSTERS15K Free Rewards NOVISOR Free Rewards IMPOSTERS14K Free Rewards IMPOSTERS14K Free Rewards SILVERCARAPACEDISCORD Building Box and a Weapon Crate (LATEST) MPOSTERS24K 2 Building Boxes and an Imposter Ticket SILVERCARAPACEGROUP 2 Building Boxes and 60 Cash DOBRIVSKYTWITTER 3 Building Boxes and 50 Cash TIKTOKSUB Weapon Crate

Inactive codes for Imposters and Roles

Here's a list of inactive codes for Imposters and Roles.

List of Imposters and Roles Inactive Codes CODES REWARDS FREETICKETS Free Rewards HIDEORDIE Free Rewards IMPOSTERS19K Free Rewards SOMETICKETS Free Rewards NOVACORP Free Rewards QUICKSAND Free Rewards ALARM Free Rewards HUNT Free Rewards IMPOSTERS17K Free Rewards IMPOSTERS15K Free Rewards IMPOSTERSVALENTINE Free Rewards NOVISOR Free Rewards IMPOSTERSCHRISTMAS Free Rewards IMPOSTERSHALLOWEEN Free Rewards

How to redeem Imposters and Roles codes

Redeem codes in Imposters and Roles (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Redeeming codes for Imposters and Roles is a straightforward process:

Open Imposters and Roles on Roblox.

Click on the ‘Gift’ icon located on the upper left side of the game screen.

Copy and paste a code from this guide into the ‘Enter a code’ text box

Click on the blue ‘Enter’ button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Imposters and Roles codes about, and what’s their importance?

Select any roles in Imposters and Roles (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Imposters and Roles can make it easier for you to succeed in your in-game role. Their rewards vary in type, ranging from basic currency typically earned through gameplay to uncommon premium currencies.

By redeeming the latest codes, you will receive free items and occasionally pets, which increase your stats and improve your chances of winning.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Imposters and Roles codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Imposters and Roles invalid code issue (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

If you did not receive any freebies after redeeming a code, double-check what you entered. To make sure the code is entered correctly, try copying and pasting it. Expiration may also prevent you from receiving freebies from codes.

Also check: Roblox Blox Fruits Codes

Where to find new Imposters and Roles codes

To stay updated on the latest codes for Imposters and Roles, join the game developer's Silver Carapace Roblox group. Additionally, for news on updates and announcements, join the Silver Carapace Discord server and follow @Dobrivsky on X.

You can also choose to bookmark Sportskeeda's Roblox page and visit it once in a while to be informed of the latest active and expired codes for Imposters and Roles.

FAQs on Imposters and Roles Codes

What are the latest codes for Imposters and Roles?

"ROADTOGOLD" is the only latest active code in Imposters and Roles.

Which code provides the best rewards in Imposters and Roles?

The code "MPOSTERS24K" grants you free Building Boxes and an Imposter Ticket.

How beneficial are codes for Imposters and Roles?

Codes can used to get basic and premium currencies, items, and pets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024