Infinity Fighters codes (May 2025)

Redeeming Infinity Fighters codes grants you several useful rewards for powering up your team of fighters. Developed by Sowel Studio, this battle simulator lets you unlock units, level them up, and defeat enemies across different zones. You can also team up with friends to battle bosses and partake in raids. Although obtaining items like Raid Tickets to access more content can be hectic, promo codes offer them for free to reduce your grind.
Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Infinity Fighters codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.
Active Infinity Fighters codes
There is currently a single active code for Roblox Infinity Fighters. More could be released by the developer soon, following which the list will be updated.
Expired Infinity Fighters codes
Roblox codes for this game are time-sensitive, which means they stop providing rewards after a certain time. You can find the expired codes below:
Also check: Latest Brainrot Training codes
How to redeem Roblox Infinity Fighters codes
Both beginners and veterans can benefit from codes because they carry no level prerequisites. To collect the freebies, follow these instructions:
- Launch Infinity Fighters on Roblox.
- Press the Codes tab on the left side of the game screen.
- Enter a valid code in the "Code Here…." text box.
- Hit the Redeem button to get rewards instantly.
Infinity Fighters codes and their importance
Players can speed up their in-game progress by redeeming codes in Roblox Infinity Fighters. They offer Coins, the chief in-game currency, which can be used to purchase crystals that give units of varying rarities.
Moreover, the list of code rewards can include Raid Tickets for participating in events, Portal Tiers to unlock new zones, and Hatcher Shards for upgrading your skills. The skill progression tree can be checked by interacting with NPC Panzy in the starter area.
Infinity Fighters code troubleshooting (how to fix)
Codes for Infinity Fighters are case-sensitive, so they must be entered exactly as provided in this guide. There should be no alterations in the lowercase and uppercase letters. Additionally, avoid making typos and inputting extra spaces in the redemption box because they cause the "Invalid code" error.
Copying the working codes and pasting them directly into the game's redemption box is recommended. Not only does the method ensure accuracy, but it also lets you claim rewards quickly.
Also check: Latest Arise Crossover codes
Where to find new Infinity Fighters codes
Join the Infinity Fighters Discord server and monitor the "codes" channel to stay informed about the latest freebies for the game.
FAQs on Infinity Fighters codes
What is the latest code for Roblox Infinity Fighters?
sorry4shutdown2 is the latest code for this battle simulator on Roblox.
What rewards can be obtained by redeeming Infinity Fighters promo codes?
By redeeming codes, players can get Coins, Lucky Potions, Raid Tickets, and Portal Tiers in the game.
When are codes for Infinity Fighters released?
The developer typically drops freebies for Infinity Fighters during shutdowns and updates to thank players for their support and patience.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024