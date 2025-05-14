Infinity Fighters codes (May 2025)

Redeeming Infinity Fighters codes grants you several useful rewards for powering up your team of fighters. Developed by Sowel Studio, this battle simulator lets you unlock units, level them up, and defeat enemies across different zones. You can also team up with friends to battle bosses and partake in raids. Although obtaining items like Raid Tickets to access more content can be hectic, promo codes offer them for free to reduce your grind.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Infinity Fighters codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Infinity Fighters codes

Collect and train multiple anime-based fighters (Image via Roblox)

There is currently a single active code for Roblox Infinity Fighters. More could be released by the developer soon, following which the list will be updated.

List of active codes in Infinity Fighters Code Rewards sorry4shutdown2 +2 Hatcher Shards

Expired Infinity Fighters codes

Roblox codes for this game are time-sensitive, which means they stop providing rewards after a certain time. You can find the expired codes below:

List of inactive codes in Infinity Fighters Code Rewards BLUELOCK 2000 Coins and 3 Lucky Potions SORRYFORSHUTDOWN 10 Raid Tickets sorry4thebugs 3 Lucky Potions Plique 1 Portal Tier 1, 1 Portal Tier 2, 1 Portal Tier 3, and 1 Luck Potion NOEXPLOITERS 2 Hatcher Shards, 1 Lucky Potion, and 1 Gold Potion

How to redeem Roblox Infinity Fighters codes

The Codes tab is next to the Mounts tab (Image via Roblox)

Both beginners and veterans can benefit from codes because they carry no level prerequisites. To collect the freebies, follow these instructions:

Launch Infinity Fighters on Roblox.

Press the Codes tab on the left side of the game screen.

Enter a valid code in the "Code Here…." text box.

Hit the Redeem button to get rewards instantly.

Infinity Fighters codes and their importance

NPC Panzy in Infinity Fighters (Image via Roblox)

Players can speed up their in-game progress by redeeming codes in Roblox Infinity Fighters. They offer Coins, the chief in-game currency, which can be used to purchase crystals that give units of varying rarities.

Moreover, the list of code rewards can include Raid Tickets for participating in events, Portal Tiers to unlock new zones, and Hatcher Shards for upgrading your skills. The skill progression tree can be checked by interacting with NPC Panzy in the starter area.

Infinity Fighters code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Invalid code" error in Infinity Fighters (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Infinity Fighters are case-sensitive, so they must be entered exactly as provided in this guide. There should be no alterations in the lowercase and uppercase letters. Additionally, avoid making typos and inputting extra spaces in the redemption box because they cause the "Invalid code" error.

Copying the working codes and pasting them directly into the game's redemption box is recommended. Not only does the method ensure accuracy, but it also lets you claim rewards quickly.

Where to find new Infinity Fighters codes

Join the Infinity Fighters Discord server and monitor the "codes" channel to stay informed about the latest freebies for the game.

FAQs on Infinity Fighters codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Infinity Fighters?

sorry4shutdown2 is the latest code for this battle simulator on Roblox.

What rewards can be obtained by redeeming Infinity Fighters promo codes?

By redeeming codes, players can get Coins, Lucky Potions, Raid Tickets, and Portal Tiers in the game.

When are codes for Infinity Fighters released?

The developer typically drops freebies for Infinity Fighters during shutdowns and updates to thank players for their support and patience.

